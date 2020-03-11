Chevron Corporation (CVX), a Energy Oil & Gas Integrated business, saw its stock trade 84.98 common shares, a spike compared to its 10-day trading volume of 18.46M.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) stock is changing hands at $84.98, up 4.31 cents or +5.34% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Chevron Corporation (CVX) is $139.86B. Gross Profit is $59.75B and the EBITDA is $29.02B.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Chevron Corporation (CVX) is 18.46M compared to 8.57M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Chevron Corporation (CVX) has a 50-day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Chevron Corporation (CVX).

Approximately 1.13% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Chevron Corporation (CVX) stock is 1.07, indicating its 5.08% to 3.13% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, CVXs short term resistance levels are $127.23, $127.23 and $127.23 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CVX has short term rating of Bearish (-0.38), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.62) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.54) giving it an overall rating of Very Bearish (-0.51).

CVX is trading 6.23% off its 52 week low at $80.00 and -33.27% off its 52 week high of $127.34. Performance wise, CVX stock has recently shown investors -9.97% a reduction in a week, -21.99% a reduction in a month and -27.99% a reduction in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Chevron Corporation (CVX) has shown a return of -29.48% since the start of the year.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Key Evaluation:

Chevron Corporation (CVX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $159.705B. CVX insiders hold roughly 0.05% of the shares.

On Jan-07-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade CVX as Neutral → Underperform, On Jan-23-20 Scotiabank Upgrade CVX as Sector Perform → Sector Outperform at $137 and on Feb-03-20 Cowen Reiterated CVX as Outperform at $134 → $127.

There are currently 1.88B shares in the float and 1.92B shares outstanding. There are 1.13% shares short in CVXs float.

The industry rank for Chevron Corporation (CVX) is 219 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 14% .

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Fundamental Figures:

CVX last 2 years revenues have increased from $139,865,000 to $139,865,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Chevron Corporation (CVX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.39 and a profit of 10.18% next year.

The growth rate on CVX this year is -4.15 compared to an industry 13.80. CVXs next year’s growth rate is -0.67 compared to an industry -4.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 77.11 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.00. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.05 compared to an industry of 0.85 and CVXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.71 compared to an industry of 3.23.

CVX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.01 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.46.

About Chevron Corporation (CVX):

Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, San Ramon, CA-based Chevron is fully integrated, meaning it participates in every aspect related to energy – from oil production, to refining and marketing. The company generates more than $146 billion in annual revenues and produces in excess of three million barrels per day of oil equivalent. Chevron currently churns out oil and natural gas at a 61/39 ratio. As of the end of 2019, the company had proved reserves of approximately 12.6 billion barrels of oil-equivalent.While the energy sector downturn since mid-2014 has significantly impacted Chevron’s stock price, it is still the 25-largest company in the S&P 500 Index (as of Feb 25). With its relatively low-risk energy business structure, robust financial health, and ample free cash flows, Chevron remains well positioned to navigate the weak oil and gas prices.Being an integrated firm engaged in all aspects of the oil and gas business, Chevron often finds itself in the crossfire of political debates over climate change policy. Notwithstanding these distractions, Chevron has improved its cash from operations, allowing management to raise the dividend regularly. One of only two energy stocks on the list of Dividend Aristocrats, the supermajor’s balance sheet is reasonably healthy indicating that the dividend should remain safe going forward.Chevron has a market cap of around $185 billion and divides its operations into two main segments: Upstream (exploration & production) and Downstream (refining). In 2019, these two segments generated 51% and 49%, respectively, of the total earnings of the company. Chevron’s other activities include transportation (pipelines, shipping) and chemicals (handled by Chevron Phillips Chemicals Company, a 50/50 joint venture with partner Phillips 66). Chevron’s current oil and gas development project pipeline is among the best in the industry – projected to grow its output by 3% this year and at a 3-4% CAGR from 2018 until 2023. This production growth will primarily come from Chevron’s showpiece Permian Basin assets, where it has substantial holdings of 2.2 million net acres.