Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP), a Utilities Utilities—Regulated Electric corporation, saw its stock exchange 9.23 shares, a rise against to its 10-day trading volume of 270.41k.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) stock is trading at $9.23, up 0.01 cents or +0.11% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $-1.36T..

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) is 270.41k compared to 123.68k over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Currently, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP).

Approximately 0.04% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) stock is 0.53, indicating its 3.21% to 1.90% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, KEPs short term resistance levels are $10.80, $10.80 and $10.80 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, KEP has short term rating of Bearish (-0.45), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.21) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.32).

KEP is trading 6.64% off its 52 week low at $8.65 and -41.40% off its 52 week high of $15.75. Performance wise, KEP stock has recently shown investors 4.65% a rise in a week, -14.14% a drop in a month and -23.72% a drop in the past quarter.

More importantly, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) has shown a return of -21.98% since the first of the year.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Key Research:

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $11.398B. KEP insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares.

On Nov-05-19 JP Morgan Upgrade KEP as Neutral → Overweight, On Nov-29-19 BofA/Merrill Downgrade KEP as Buy → Neutral and on Dec-02-19 Goldman Initiated KEP as Sell.

There are currently 1.05B shares in the float and 1.34B shares outstanding. There are 0.04% shares short in KEPs float.

The industry rank for Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) is 94 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 37% .

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Fundamental Data:

KEP last 2 years revenues have increased from $59,093,000,000 to $59,093,000,000 showing an uptrend.

The growth rate on KEP this year is -59.14 compared to an industry 3.80. KEPs next year’s growth rate is 124.32 compared to an industry 8.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 44.90 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.59. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.21 compared to an industry of 1.69 and KEPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.47 compared to an industry of 8.97.

KEP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.48

About Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP):

Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company.