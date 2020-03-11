Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail organization, saw its stock trade 206.39 common shares, a surge when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 19.21M.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) stock traded at $206.39, up 8.73 cents or +4.42% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $172.76B..

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is 19.21M compared to 15.64M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Currently, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has a 50-day moving average of $213.39 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA).

Approximately 13.81% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) stock is 2.08, indicating its 2.81% to 2.85% more volatile than the overall global market.

Based on technical analysis, BABA has short term rating of Bearish (-0.29), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.23) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.28) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.27).

BABA is trading 39.50% off its 52 week low at $147.95 and -10.71% off its 52 week high of $231.14. Performance wise, BABA stock has recently shown investors -0.49% a pullback in a week, -4.68% a pullback in a month and 2.23% a surge in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has shown a return of -2.69% since the beginning of the year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Key Figures:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $534.629B. BABA insiders hold roughly 25.37% of the shares.

On Nov-22-19 Macquarie Initiated BABA as Outperform, On Jan-22-20 DZ Bank Initiated BABA as Buy at $260 and on Feb-14-20 The Benchmark Company Reiterated BABA as Buy at $220 → $275.

There are currently 213.51M shares in the float and 2.77B shares outstanding. There are 13.81% shares short in BABAs float.

The industry rank for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is 56 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 22% .

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Key Fundamentals:

BABA last 2 years revenues have increased from $376,844,000 to $488,895,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.97 and a profit of 21.28% next year.

The growth rate on BABA this year is 31.29 compared to an industry 5.30. BABAs next year’s growth rate is 15.45 compared to an industry 26.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 40.75 and cash per share (mrq) is 18.58. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.25 compared to an industry of 4.30 and BABAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 35.71 compared to an industry of 17.28.

BABA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 7.51 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.10.

About Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA):

Headquartered in China, Alibaba Group Holding Limited is an e-commerce giant that mainly caters to its native market. The company operates as a platform for third parties and does not sell goods directly to merchants or hold inventory. Alibaba’s mission is to provide the best marketplace wherein consumers or businesses can buy and sell products online without any geographical barriers. Hence, many call the company a mixture of eBay and Amazon. The company has two retail shopping platforms —Taobao and Tmall portals. Taobao, which began in 2003, is China’s largest e-Commerce platform. It is a customer-to-customer (C2C) marketplace, wherein consumers can offer goods — used or new — for sale, at fixed or negotiable prices. Introduced in 2008, TMall or Taobao Mall of China is the largest business-to-consumer (B2C) online platform in the country. This platform is solely dedicated to official brand stores and retailers, allowing them to sell their goods to the entire Greater China region.Alibaba reports revenues under four segments — Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives. In third-quarter fiscal 2020, revenues in the Core Commerce segment were RMB141.5 billion (US$20.3 billion), up 38% year over year. Cloud Computing revenues were RMB10.7 billion (US$1.54 billion), up 64% year over year. Revenues from digital Media and Entertainment were RMB7.4 billion (US$1.06 billion), up 14% year over year, and revenues from Innovation Initiatives were RMB1.86 billion (US$268 million), up 40% year over year.Since Alibaba is an online marketplace, almost any retailer — traditional, online, retailers operating through shopping networks, consumer-to-consumer, B2B, or B2C — may be considered its competitor.