Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P business, saw its stock exchange 4.4000 common shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 47.41M.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) stock is trading at $4.4000, up 0.77 cents or +21.21% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is $5.13B. Gross Profit is $3.81B and the EBITDA is $3.02B.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 47.41M compared to 18.25M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Currently, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has a 50-day moving average of $10.1291 and a 200-day moving average of $11.8271. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO).

Approximately 3.43% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) stock is 2.47, indicating its 21.86% to 9.19% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, MROs short term resistance levels are $14.93, $14.93 and $14.93 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MRO has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.54), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.52) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.44) giving it an overall rating of Very Bearish (-0.50).

MRO is trading 32.73% off its 52 week low at $3.32 and -76.76% off its 52 week high of $18.93. Performance wise, MRO stock has recently shown investors -45.54% a reduction in a week, -62.33% a reduction in a month and -64.66% a reduction in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has shown a return of -67.60% since the 1st of this year.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Key Data:

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.502B. MRO insiders hold roughly 0.29% of the shares.

On Jan-27-20 Stifel Upgrade MRO as Hold → Buy at $16 → $17. On Mar-09-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade MRO as Neutral → Underperform and on Mar-09-20 SunTrust Downgrade MRO as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 793.57M shares in the float and 908.87M shares outstanding. There are 3.43% shares short in MROs float.

The industry rank for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 115 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 45% .

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Fundamental Figures:

MRO last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,991,000 to $4,991,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.08 and a profit of 34.28% next year.

The growth rate on MRO this year is -73.33 compared to an industry -25.00. MROs next year’s growth rate is 40.00 compared to an industry 13.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 15.17 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.95. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.29 compared to an industry of 0.80 and MROs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.16 compared to an industry of 4.24.

MRO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.32 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.08.

About Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO):

Incorporated in 2001, Houston, Texas-based Marathon Oil Corporation is a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production (‘E&P’) company with operations in the United States and Africa. As of the end of 2019, Marathon Oil had approximately 1.21 billion oil-equivalent barrels in net proved reserves (51% crude oil/condensate and 59% proved developed) and 86% was located in U.S. In 2019, the company’s overall production from continuing operations was 416,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day. Approximately 78% of Marathon Oil’s 2019 volumes came from the U.S.In July 2011, Marathon completed the spin-off of its refining/sales business into a separate, independent and publicly traded company Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). Consequently, Marathon Oil became an independent E&P company. The company’s business is organized into two segments – United States Exploration and Production, and International Exploration and Production.United States E&P: Marathon Oil’s E&P activities in the United States deal with the exploration, production and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas in several prolific resource plays including Bakken, Eagle Ford, Oklahoma and Northern Delaware. This segment accounted for approximately 74% of Marathon Oil’s income in 2019.International E&P: Apart from engaging in upstream activities outside of North America, the ‘International E&P’ division explores and produces oil and gas in Equatorial Guinea. This segment accounted for approximately 26% of Marathon Oil’s income in 2019.Marathon Oil’s strategy over the last few years has been to reposition its upstream asset portfolio, to build an integrated natural gas business by investing in liquefied natural gas assets, and to strengthen its balance sheet. Meaningful progress has been made on each front. As part of its asset-repositioning program, the company has divested a number of non-core upstream properties in the last few years and has made significant progress towards establishing new upstream core areas like Equatorial Guinea.