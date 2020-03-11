Apple Inc. (AAPL), a Technology Consumer Electronics organization, saw its stock trade 285.34 shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 66.62M.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock is trading at $285.34, up 19.17 cents or +7.20% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is $267.68B. Gross Profit is $98.39B and the EBITDA is $78.12B.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 66.62M compared to 39.07M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Right now, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has a 50-day moving average of $308.42 and a 200-day moving average of $267.29. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Approximately 0.94% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock is 1.30, indicating its 4.36% to 3.86% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, AAPL’s short term support levels are around $333.04, $333.04 and $333.04 on the downside. AAPLs short term resistance levels are $333.04, $333.04 and $333.04 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AAPL has short term rating of Neutral (-0.13), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.12) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.28) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.18).

AAPL is trading 67.58% off its 52 week low at $170.27 and -12.97% off its 52 week high of $327.85. Performance wise, AAPL stock has recently shown investors -1.38% a slope in a week, -10.84% a slope in a month and 5.40% an increase in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has shown a return of -2.83% since the start of the year.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Key Data:

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $1.248T. AAPL insiders hold roughly 0.07% of the shares.

On Jan-29-20 Maxim Group Upgrade AAPL as Sell → Hold, On Jan-30-20 DZ Bank Upgrade AAPL as Hold → Buy at $355 and on Mar-02-20 Oppenheimer Upgrade AAPL as Perform → Outperform at $320.

There are currently 4.37B shares in the float and 4.43B shares outstanding. There are 0.94% shares short in AAPLs float.

The industry rank for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 19 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 8% .

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Key Fundamentals:

AAPL last 2 years revenues have increased from $260,174,000 to $267,683,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Apple Inc. (AAPL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 2.70 and a profit of 15.61% next year.

The growth rate on AAPL this year is 14.21 compared to an industry 24.00. AAPLs next year’s growth rate is 17.08 compared to an industry 14.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 20.28 and cash per share (mrq) is 24.17. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 13.01 compared to an industry of 1.96 and AAPLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 17.44 compared to an industry of 13.29.

AAPL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 13.58 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.69.

About Apple Inc. (AAPL):

Headquartered in Cupertino, CA, Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and sells iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple TV, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch, HomePod and AirPods. These devices are powered by software applications including iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS operating systems. The company also provides iCloud, Apple Pay and a variety of other accessory, service and support offerings to its customers.Apple sells and delivers digital content and applications through the iTunes Store, App Store, Mac App Store, TV App Store, Book Store and Apple Music (collectively “Digital Content and Services”). The company sells its products through retail & online stores and direct sales force along with third-party cellular network carriers, wholesalers, retailers and resellers.In second-quarter fiscal 2019, Apple released an iPad Air and an updated iPad mini, featuring Retina displays and Apple Pencil compatibility. The company also updated iMac with improved compute and graphics performance. Moreover, Apple updated AirPods with hands-free “Hey Siri” and the option of a wireless charging case.The company also announced subscription-based Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade, new Apple TV app, Apple TV channels and Apple TV+, a new subscription service.In fiscal 2019, Apple generated $265.17 billion in total revenues. The company’s flagship device iPhone accounted for 54.7% of total revenues. Services, Mac, iPad and Other products category contributed 17.8%, 9.9%, 8.2% and 9.4%, respectively.The Services portfolio includes revenues from cloud services, App store, Apple Music, AppleCare, Apple Pay, and licensing and other services. Apple’s Other Products group includes the Wearables business (that comprises Apple Watch), Apple TV, HomePod, iPod Touch, and Apple-branded and third-party accessories.Apple mainly reports revenues on a geographic basis, namely the Americas (North & South America), Europe (European countries, India, Middle East and Africa), Greater China (China, Hong Kong & Taiwan), Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific (Australia & other Asian Countries).In fiscal 2019, Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific accounted for 44.9%, 23.2%, 16.8%, 8.3% and 6.8% of total revenues, respectively.