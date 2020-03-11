Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P organization, saw its stock trade 14.34 shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 46.4M.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock is quoted at $14.34, up 1.83 cents or +14.63% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is $20.39B. Gross Profit is $12.89B and the EBITDA is $8.84B.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 46.4M compared to 14.99M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY).

Approximately 2.65% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock is 1.04, indicating its 21.46% to 8.59% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, OXYs short term resistance levels are $44.62, $44.62 and $44.62 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, OXY has short term rating of Bearish (-0.38), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.40) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.27).

OXY is trading 19.10% off its 52 week low at $12.04 and -79.17% off its 52 week high of $68.83. Performance wise, OXY stock has recently shown investors -56.53% a cutback in a week, -65.77% a cutback in a month and -63.24% a cutback in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has shown a return of -65.20% since the beginning of the year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Key Evaluation:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $12.838B. OXY insiders hold roughly 0.15% of the shares.

On Jan-13-20 Morgan Stanley Upgrade OXY as Equal-Weight → Overweight at $51 → $59. On Mar-09-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade OXY as Buy → Neutral and on Mar-09-20 SunTrust Downgrade OXY as Hold → Sell at $15.

There are currently 893.88M shares in the float and 1.05B shares outstanding. There are 2.65% shares short in OXYs float.

The industry rank for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 84 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 45% .

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Fundamental Research:

OXY last 2 years revenues have increased from $20,393,000 to $20,393,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.11 and a profit of 516.70% next year.

The growth rate on OXY this year is -72.41 compared to an industry -39.00. OXYs next year’s growth rate is 102.50 compared to an industry 4.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 27.35 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.89. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.46 compared to an industry of 0.80 and OXYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.56 compared to an industry of 4.24.

OXY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.40 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.13.

About Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY):

Founded in 1920, Houston, TX-based Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an integrated oil and gas company, with significant exploration and production exposure. The company is also a producer of a variety of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, polymers and specialty chemicals. The company conducts its operations through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. At 2019-end, Occidental’s preliminary worldwide proved reserves totaled 3.82 billion BOE compared with 2.7 billion BOE at the end of 2018. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 51.5% oil, 19.3% NGL and 29.2% gas.Oil and Gas: This segment explores, develops, produces and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), condensate and natural gas. The company has operations in the U.S. (Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota and Texas) as well as international locations such as Colombia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Revenues from the segment were $13,423 million in 2019.Chemical: This segment works under the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Occidental Chemical Corporation (OxyChem), having operations in 22 sites in the United States and at two international sites in Canada and Chile. It manufactures and markets polyvinyl chloride resins, chlorine and caustic soda. Revenues from the segment were $4,102 million in 2019.Midstream and Marketing: This segment encompasses operations that gather, treat, process, transport, store, trade and market crude oil, natural gas, NGL, condensates and carbon dioxide. It also offers these services to third parties. Segment revenues in 2019 were $4,132 million.Corporate and Eliminations is a secondary segment consisting of cash and restricted cash, certain corporate receivables and property, plant and equipment. Corporate and Eliminations lowered the segment’s revenues by $1,264 million.Occidental completed the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter. As a result of the buyout, Occidental gained control over the operations of Western Midstream Partners, LP (“WES”), and net sales from WES is added with Midstream and Marketing.