Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General corporation, saw its stock exchange 72.34 common shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 27.73M.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) stock is quoted at $72.34, down -1.18 cents or -1.61% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is $22.45B. Gross Profit is $17.77B and the EBITDA is $6.49B.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is 27.73M compared to 15.53M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Currently, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD).

Approximately 1.72% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) stock is 1.00, indicating its 6.52% to 4.64% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, GILD’s short term support levels are around $74.04, $74.04 and $74.04 on the downside. GILDs short term resistance levels are $74.04 and $74.04 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GILD has short term rating of Bullish (0.26), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.45) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.34).

GILD is trading 18.80% off its 52 week low at $60.89 and -10.02% off its 52 week high of $80.40. Performance wise, GILD stock has recently shown investors -2.52% a cutback in a week, 5.04% an inflation in a month and 7.84% an inflation in the past quarter.

More importantly, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has shown a return of 11.33% since the beginning of the year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Key Evaluation:

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $91.412B. GILD insiders hold roughly 0.54% of the shares.

On Feb-06-20 Bernstein Downgrade GILD as Outperform → Mkt Perform at $78 → $70. On Feb-27-20 Barclays Initiated GILD as Underweight at $62 and on Mar-09-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade GILD as Top Pick → Outperform at $86.

There are currently 1.26B shares in the float and 1.27B shares outstanding. There are 1.72% shares short in GILDs float.

The industry rank for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is 99 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 39% .

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Fundamental Evaluation:

GILD last 2 years revenues have increased from $22,449,000 to $22,449,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.56 and a loss of -0.72% next year.

The growth rate on GILD this year is -2.41 compared to an industry 7.90. GILDs next year’s growth rate is 1.55 compared to an industry 11.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 17.78 and cash per share (mrq) is 19.22. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.04 compared to an industry of 3.72 and GILDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.91 compared to an industry of 13.09.

GILD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.47 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.38.

About Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD):

Headquartered in Foster City, CA, Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing drugs for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, hematology/oncology diseases and inflammation/respiratory diseases. Key products include HIV/AIDS therapies like tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)-based products Genvoya, Odefsey, Descovy, Biktarvy and Truvada. Total sales from HIV franchise came in at $16.4 billion in 2019. The portfolio also includes hepatitis C virus (HCV) drugs like Harvoni and Epclusa, and HBV drug, Vemlidy. For 2019, HCV product sales were $2.9 billion compared to $3.7 billion in 2018.In 2017, the company launched two drugs — Yescarta, the first cell therapy approved for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma, and HCV drug, Vosevi. Total Yescarta sales in 2019 came in at $256 million.Gilead has a robust late-stage pipeline that bodes well for long-term growth. The company is also working on diversifying and growing its business beyond antivirals into other therapeutic areas. The company has a collaboration agreement with Galapagos for the development and commercialization of the JAK1-selective inhibitor, filgotinib, for inflammatory disease indications, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company acquired Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion in 2017 to enter the CAR T space. In December 2017, Gilead acquired Cell Design Labs Inc. The company has recently collaborated with Novo Nordisk to develop drugs for the treatment of NASH.Revenues in 2019 came in at $22.4 billion, down from $22.1 billion in 2018.