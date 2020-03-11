Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA), a Consumer Cyclical Specialty Retail organization, saw its stock trade 107.99 shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 748.86k.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) stock traded at $107.99, down -3.78 cents or -3.38% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) is $12.1B. Gross Profit is $581.7M and the EBITDA is $422.6M.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) is 748.86k compared to 420.09k over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) has a 50-day moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA).

Approximately 7.79% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) stock is 0.77, indicating its 6.61% to 3.56% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, MUSA’s short term support levels are around $119.50, $119.50 and $119.50 on the downside. MUSAs short term resistance levels are $119.50, $119.50 and $119.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MUSA has short term rating of Neutral (0.09), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.12) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.03).

MUSA is trading 39.26% off its 52 week low at $77.54 and -10.93% off its 52 week high of $121.24. Performance wise, MUSA stock has recently shown investors 7.44% a spike in a week, 1.74% a spike in a month and -9.34% a pullback in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) has shown a return of -7.70% since the start of the year.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Key Figures:

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.289B. MUSA insiders hold roughly 6.57% of the shares.

On Apr-13-18 Jefferies Downgrade MUSA as Buy → Hold, On Oct-15-19 Stephens Upgrade MUSA as Equal-Weight → Overweight at $92 → $100 and on Feb-03-20 JP Morgan Upgrade MUSA as Underweight → Neutral at $100 → $102.

There are currently 28.46M shares in the float and 29.79M shares outstanding. There are 7.79% shares short in MUSAs float.

The industry rank for Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) is 191 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 25% .

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Fundamental Data:

MUSA last 2 years revenues have increased from $14,034,600 to $14,034,600 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.30 and a profit of 8.24% next year.

The growth rate on MUSA this year is 7.65 compared to an industry 1.70. MUSAs next year’s growth rate is 4.62 compared to an industry 9.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 26.33 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.41. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.14 compared to an industry of 1.11 and MUSAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.42 compared to an industry of 4.73.

MUSA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.63 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.29.

About Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA):

Murphy USA Inc. is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States. The El Dorado, AR-based company, in its current form, came into existence following the 2013 spin-off of Murphy Oil Corporation’s downstream business into a separate, independent and publicly-traded entity.Murphy USA markets refined products through a chain of retail stations, almost all of which are located near a Walmart supercenter, primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest United States.As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had 1,489 retail fuel stations – under Murphy USA and Murphy Express brands – encompassing 26 states. Of the total, 1,161 stores are branded Murphy USA, while the remaining 328 are standalone Murphy Express locations. Apart from the retail outlets, Murphy USA operates certain product distribution terminals and ethanol production plants.The company, which caters to approximately 1.6 million customers daily, also owns a dedicated line space on the Colonial Pipeline – the largest refined products system in the country and the biggest gasoline mover.Meanwhile, Murphy USA’s revenue was down 2.3% year over year to $14 billion in 2019, while the company’s income was $154.8 million (or $4.86 per diluted share), down 27.5% year over year. Operating cash flow fell to $313.3 million in 2019 from $398.7 million in 2018.Murphy USA remains committed to returning excess cash to shareholders through continued share buyback programs. As part of this initiative, the fuel retailer repurchased $165.8 million of its common stock through 2019. For the record, over the past five years, management has returned around $950 million to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks.Average retail gasoline prices per gallon during 2019 were $2.33 versus $2.48 in 2018. Total retail gallons grew 3.4% to 4.4 billion gallons for the full year while same-store sales (SSS) volumes edged up 1.2%.In 2020, Murphy USA plans to keep its capital expenditures between $225 million and $275 million versus $215 million incurred last year. Further, the company’s 2020 guidance include 30 new stores and up to 25 raze-and-rebuilds.