Euronav NV (EURN), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream corporation, saw its stock exchange 10.30 common shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.03M.

Euronav NV (EURN) stock is trading at $10.30, up 1.18 cents or +12.94% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Euronav NV (EURN) is $932.38M. Gross Profit is $575.3M and the EBITDA is $515.25M.

Euronav NV (EURN) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Euronav NV (EURN) is 3.03M compared to 2.24M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Right now, Euronav NV (EURN) has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Euronav NV (EURN).

Approximately 1.42% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The Euronav NV (EURN) stock is indicating its 5.73% to 3.98% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, EURN’s short term support levels are around $14.75, $14.75 and $14.75 on the downside. EURNs short term resistance levels are $14.75, $14.75 and $14.75 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EURN has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.03) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.02).

EURN is trading 42.86% off its 52 week low at $7.21 and -22.03% off its 52 week high of $13.21. Performance wise, EURN stock has recently shown investors 11.71% a rise in a week, 9.11% a rise in a month and -7.71% a drop in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Euronav NV (EURN) has shown a return of -17.86% since the beginning of the year.

Euronav NV (EURN) Key Data:

Euronav NV (EURN) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.294B. EURN insiders hold roughly N/A of the shares.

On Jan-23-19 JP Morgan Upgrade EURN as Neutral → Overweight, On Feb-12-19 DNB Markets Upgrade EURN as Hold → Buy and on Oct-17-19 Stifel Upgrade EURN as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 181.42M shares in the float and 215.08M shares outstanding. There are 1.42% shares short in EURNs float.

The industry rank for Euronav NV (EURN) is 178 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 35% .

Euronav NV (EURN) Fundamental Evaluation:

EURN last 2 years revenues have increased from $932,377 to $932,377 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Euronav NV (EURN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.94 and a loss of -31.20% next year.

The growth rate on EURN this year is 241.82 compared to an industry 3.30. EURNs next year’s growth rate is -16.49 compared to an industry 13.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 10.78 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.87 compared to an industry of 0.44 and EURNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.40 compared to an industry of 3.12.

EURN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.88 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.12.

About Euronav NV (EURN):

Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.