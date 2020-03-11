Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream corporation, saw its stock trade 18.60 shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 16.3M.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) stock traded at $18.60, up 0.35 cents or +1.92% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is $32.79B. Gross Profit is $5.78B and the EBITDA is $7.52B.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 16.3M compared to 7.61M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

Approximately 2.28% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) stock is 0.92, indicating its 15.33% to 6.03% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, EPDs short term resistance levels are $33.56, $33.56 and $33.56 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EPD has short term rating of Neutral (-0.18), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.68) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.53) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.46).

EPD is trading 34.01% off its 52 week low at $13.88 and -39.74% off its 52 week high of $30.86. Performance wise, EPD stock has recently shown investors -22.56% a lower amount in a week, -27.23% a lower amount in a month and -29.14% a lower amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has shown a return of -33.95% since the beginning of the year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Key Details:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $41.739B. EPD insiders hold roughly 32.21% of the shares.

On Jul-17-19 Piper Jaffray Initiated EPD as Overweight at $37. On Jan-06-20 Morgan Stanley Initiated EPD as Overweight at $32 and on Mar-09-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade EPD as Overweight → Neutral at $32 → $24.

There are currently 1.48B shares in the float and 2.31B shares outstanding. There are 2.28% shares short in EPDs float.

The industry rank for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 83 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 33% .

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Fundamental Details:

EPD last 2 years revenues have increased from $32,789,200 to $32,789,200 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.52 and a profit of 4.38% next year.

The growth rate on EPD this year is 1.86 compared to an industry -3.30. EPDs next year’s growth rate is 4.11 compared to an industry 5.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 11.31 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.14. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.58 compared to an industry of 1.90 and EPDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.10 compared to an industry of 4.05.

EPD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.19 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.53.

About Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD):

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Enterprise Products Partners is among the leading midstream energy players in North America. With its wide base of midstream infrastructure assets, the partnership provides services to producers and consumers of commodities that include natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), oil and refined petrochemical products. It was formed in April 1998.Enterprise Products has an extensive network of pipeline that spreads across 50,000 miles. The pipelines carry natural gas, NGL, crude oil and refined products. The storage assets have the capacity to store 14 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas along with 260 million barrels (MMBbls) of NGL, refined products and crude. The partnership’s assets include 26 processing plants of natural gas along with 23 NGL and propylene fractionators.Enterprise divides its operations into four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.NGL Pipelines & Services (the segment accounted for 49.1% of 2019 gross operating income): This segment incorporates 26 natural gas processing plants and around 19,200 miles of NGL pipelines. It also owns 16 NGL fractionators and LPG and ethane export terminals.Crude Oil Pipelines & Services: (25.2%) This segment includes about 5,300 miles of crude oil pipelines, several crude oil storage and marine terminals. Through this segment, the partnership performs various crude oil marketing activities. It has 28.2 million barrels of operational storage capacity.Natural Gas Pipelines & Services: (12.8%) It includes around 19,700 miles of natural gas pipeline systems as well as related marketing activities.Petrochemical & Refined Products Services: (12.9%) This segment incorporates propylene production facilities, around 800 miles of pipelines. It also owns a butane isomerization complex and almost 70 miles of associated pipelines. Notably, the segment has refined products pipelines of 4,100 miles and marine transportation activities.