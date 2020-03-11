Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P corporation, saw its stock trade 16.94 shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 19.54M.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) stock traded at $16.94, up 0.05 cents or +0.30% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is $1.99B. Gross Profit is $1.33B and the EBITDA is $1.28B.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is 19.54M compared to 9.46M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG).

Approximately 7.37% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) stock is 0.40, indicating its 10.59% to 5.78% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, COG’s short term support levels are around $18.17, $18.17 and $18.17 on the downside. COGs short term resistance levels are $18.17, $18.17 and $18.17 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, COG has short term rating of Neutral (0.09), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.05) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.11) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.01).

COG is trading 29.71% off its 52 week low at $13.06 and -38.72% off its 52 week high of $27.65. Performance wise, COG stock has recently shown investors 14.54% a surge in a week, 15.71% a surge in a month and 5.35% a surge in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has shown a return of -2.70% since the start of the year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Key Figures:

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.752B. COG insiders hold roughly 2.04% of the shares.

On Sep-19-19 Wolfe Research Upgrade COG as Peer Perform → Outperform, On Oct-28-19 Susquehanna Downgrade COG as Positive → Neutral at $21 and on Jan-08-20 TD Securities Downgrade COG as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 381.08M shares in the float and 404.46M shares outstanding. There are 7.37% shares short in COGs float.

The industry rank for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is 155 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 39% .

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Fundamentals Statistics:

COG last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,066,277 to $2,066,277 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.23 and a profit of 46.64% next year.

The growth rate on COG this year is -58.93 compared to an industry -16.20. COGs next year’s growth rate is 65.22 compared to an industry 6.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 5.32 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.49. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.21 compared to an industry of 0.44 and COGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.37 compared to an industry of 1.21.

COG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.72 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.18.

About Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG):

Founded in 1989, Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company with producing properties mainly in the continental U.S. It focuses on high-impact natural gas-focused drilling in the Marcellus Shale. The company sells its products to local distribution companies, industrial clients, power generation facilities, and gas marketers through pipelines and gathering systems. Cabot’s portfolio is spread between low-risk/long reserve-life properties and large-volume/rapid-payout assets, with further variety from large prospect inventories that have a broad mix of production and payout profiles. The firm continues to ramp up its Marcellus program with exceptional results. Over the past few years, the company has divested its oil and gas properties in Haynesville and Eagle Ford plays along with certain pipeline assets in Virginia and Ohio to become a pure Marcellus player, focused in the natural gas production. Since almost all of Cabot’s production comprises natural gas, the company is well placed to capitalize on the growing clean energy demand. Cabot’s Marcellus acreage in the northeast Pennsylvania is the core asset of its portfolio and the key driver of production and reserve growth. As of 2019, Cabot’s Marcellus shale assets accounted for 100% of the proved reserves. The company owns 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play. Cabot has drilled approximately 650 net horizontal wells in its 10 years of drilling in the shale play. During 2018, Cabot spent $783.9 million in the region, drilling 86.0 net wells. As of year-end 2018, the company had around 2,900 undrilled locations left in its kitty. In 2019, the company expects to place 85-90 net wells on production in this prolific shale play. Cabot exited 2018 with four drilling rigs operating in the Marcellus play and intends to exit 2019 with three rigs operating. The company’s production grew 9.6% year over year to 226.1 billion cubic feet equivalent comprisinf 100% natural gas (Bcfe) in 2019. As of end-2019, the company had 12.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) in proved reserves (100% natural gas).