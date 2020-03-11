VEON Ltd. (VEON), a Communication Services Telecom Services organization, saw its stock trade 1.6800 shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 11.5M.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) stock is changing hands at $1.6800, up 0.11 cents or +7.01% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for VEON Ltd. (VEON) is $8.86B. Gross Profit is $6.83B and the EBITDA is $4.22B.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of VEON Ltd. (VEON) is 11.5M compared to 6.57M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Currently, VEON Ltd. (VEON) has a 50-day moving average of $2.3826 and a 200-day moving average of $2.4528. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of VEON Ltd. (VEON).

Approximately 0.18% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of VEON Ltd. (VEON) stock is 1.63, indicating its 10.50% to 6.15% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, VEONs short term resistance levels are $3.42, $3.42 and $3.42 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VEON has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.55), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.29) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.09) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.31).

VEON is trading 10.53% off its 52 week low at $1.52 and -48.70% off its 52 week high of $3.28. Performance wise, VEON stock has recently shown investors -10.16% a slope in a week, -35.63% a slope in a month and -32.80% a slope in the past quarter.

On the flip side, VEON Ltd. (VEON) has shown a return of -33.60% since the first of the year.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Key Data:

VEON Ltd. (VEON) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.939B. VEON insiders hold roughly 56.17% of the shares.

On Jul-09-19 BofA/Merrill Upgrade VEON as Neutral → Buy, On Jul-11-19 Goldman Upgrade VEON as Neutral → Buy and on Feb-14-20 JP Morgan Downgrade VEON as Overweight → Underweight.

There are currently 1.76B shares in the float and 1.88B shares outstanding. There are 0.18% shares short in VEONs float.

The industry rank for VEON Ltd. (VEON) is 194 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 38% .

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Fundamental Details:

VEON last 2 years revenues have increased from $8,863,000 to $8,863,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects VEON Ltd. (VEON) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.10 and a profit of 6.05% next year.

The growth rate on VEON this year is 239.13 compared to an industry 3.60. VEONs next year’s growth rate is 12.50 compared to an industry 7.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.70 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.71. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.33 compared to an industry of 1.85 and VEONs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.04 compared to an industry of 5.56.

VEON fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.32

About VEON Ltd. (VEON):

VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.