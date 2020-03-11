Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI), a Energy Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing business, saw its stock trade 27.99 shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 92.43k.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) stock is quoted at $27.99, up 1.59 cents or +6.02% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $19.38B..

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) is 92.43k compared to 57.04k over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Right now, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI).

Approximately 0.07% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) stock is 0.86, indicating its 3.06% to 1.89% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, SHI’s short term support levels are around $28.30, $28.30 and $28.30 on the downside. SHIs short term resistance levels are $28.30, $28.30 and $28.30 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SHI has short term rating of Bullish (0.31), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.01) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.35) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.02).

SHI is trading 12.42% off its 52 week low at $24.90 and -46.17% off its 52 week high of $52.00. Performance wise, SHI stock has recently shown investors 7.36% a rise in a week, 6.55% a rise in a month and -0.96% a pullback in the past quarter.

More importantly, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) has shown a return of -8.38% since the beginning of the year.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) Key Details:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.525B. SHI insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares.

On Jun-10-19 JP Morgan Downgrade SHI as Overweight → Underweight, On Oct-23-19 Credit Suisse Upgrade SHI as Underperform → Neutral and on Feb-12-20 Citigroup Downgrade SHI as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 34.60M shares in the float and 206.60M shares outstanding. There are 0.07% shares short in SHIs float.

The industry rank for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) is 222 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 12% .

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) Fundamental Data:

SHI last 2 years revenues have increased from $95,613,483 to $95,691,487 showing an uptrend.

and a profit of 14.04% next year.

The growth rate on SHI this year is -59.27 compared to an industry -4.00. SHIs next year’s growth rate is 14.04 compared to an industry 15.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 38.33 and cash per share (mrq) is 10.53. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.72 compared to an industry of 1.70 and SHIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.99 compared to an industry of 5.31.

SHI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.92

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI):

Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products.