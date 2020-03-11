JD.com, Inc. (JD), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail business, saw its stock trade 41.80 common shares, a rise when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 27.71M.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) stock traded at $41.80, up 1.89 cents or +4.74% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $47.45B..

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of JD.com, Inc. (JD) is 27.71M compared to 13.91M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Currently, JD.com, Inc. (JD) has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of JD.com, Inc. (JD).

Approximately 3.14% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of JD.com, Inc. (JD) stock is 1.29, indicating its 6.00% to 4.49% more volatile than the overall global market.

Based on technical analysis, JD has short term rating of Neutral (0.21), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.40) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.33) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.31).

JD is trading 64.05% off its 52 week low at $25.48 and -7.81% off its 52 week high of $45.34. Performance wise, JD stock has recently shown investors 0.82% a rise in a week, 4.53% a rise in a month and 26.94% a rise in the past quarter.

On the flip side, JD.com, Inc. (JD) has shown a return of 18.65% since the first of the year.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Key Statistics:

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $61.035B. JD insiders hold roughly 7.63% of the shares.

On Jan-22-20 DZ Bank Initiated JD as Buy at $47. On Feb-18-20 UBS Upgrade JD as Neutral → Buy and on Mar-03-20 China Renaissance Upgrade JD as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 1.20B shares in the float and 1.55B shares outstanding. There are 3.14% shares short in JDs float.

The industry rank for JD.com, Inc. (JD) is 51 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 20% .

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Key Fundamentals:

JD last 2 years revenues have increased from $576,888,484 to $576,888,484 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects JD.com, Inc. (JD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.14 and a profit of 50.53% next year.

The growth rate on JD this year is -20.19 compared to an industry 5.30. JDs next year’s growth rate is 106.02 compared to an industry 26.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 8.07 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.72. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.79 compared to an industry of 4.30 and JDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 16.36 compared to an industry of 17.28.

JD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.83 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.00.

About JD.com, Inc. (JD):

JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China.