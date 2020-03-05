Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 0.7482 shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 6.18M.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) stock traded at $0.7482, down -0.1319 cents or -14.99% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Gross Profit is $-25.51M and the EBITDA is $-37.52M.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is 6.18M compared to 2.29M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Right now, Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) has a 50-day moving average of $1.0252 and a 200-day moving average of $1.6283. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN).

Approximately 9.68% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) stock is 2.82, indicating its 27.45% to 17.87% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, ZSANs short term resistance levels are $9.00, $9.00 and $9.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ZSAN has short term rating of Neutral (-0.06), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.36) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.29) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.24).

ZSAN is trading 37.76% off its 52 week low at $0.53 and -87.59% off its 52 week high of $5.84. Performance wise, ZSAN stock has recently shown investors 22.64% an increase in a week, -22.80% a lower demand in a month and -50.83% a lower demand in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) has shown a return of -42.10% since the 1st of this year.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Key Statistics:

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $18.585M. ZSAN insiders hold roughly 0.40% of the shares.

On Aug-11-16 Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrade ZSAN as Buy → Neutral, On Mar-24-17 Piper Jaffray Initiated ZSAN as Overweight at $4 and on Apr-17-19 Maxim Group Initiated ZSAN as Buy at $8.

There are currently 29.36M shares in the float and 29.36M shares outstanding. There are 9.68% shares short in ZSANs float.

The industry rank for Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is 101 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Fundamental Details:

ZSAN last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.48 and a profit of 47.60% next year.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.58 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.22. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.50 compared to an industry of 3.51

About Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN):

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California.