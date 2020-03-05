Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), a Communication Services Telecom Services corporation, saw its stock trade 120.38 common shares, a surge compared to its 10-day trading volume of 12.6M.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) stock is changing hands at $120.38, up 3.58 cents or +3.07% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is $540.21M. Gross Profit is $269.52M and the EBITDA is $21.77M.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is 12.6M compared to 4.54M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM).

Approximately 10.15% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) stock is indicating its 11.80% to 7.58% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, ZM’s short term support levels are around $84.94, $84.94 and $84.94 on the downside. ZMs short term resistance level is $84.94 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ZM has short term rating of Bullish (0.42), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.77) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.50) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.56).

ZM is trading 94.86% off its 52 week low at $59.94 and -4.21% off its 52 week high of $121.93. Performance wise, ZM stock has recently shown investors 9.28% a surge in a week, 33.24% a surge in a month and 69.45% a surge in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) has shown a return of 71.66% since the beginning of the year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Key Figures:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $33.273B. ZM insiders hold roughly 18.45% of the shares.

On Mar-05-20 RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated ZM as Sector Perform at $75 → $110. On Mar-05-20 Rosenblatt Reiterated ZM as Buy at $70 → $95 and on Mar-05-20 Wells Fargo Reiterated ZM as Equal Weight at $70 → $90.

There are currently 91.23M shares in the float and 298.91M shares outstanding. There are 10.15% shares short in ZMs float.

The industry rank for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is 157 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 38% .

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Fundamental Details:

ZM last 2 years revenues have increased from $330,517 to $540,207 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.07 and a profit of 9.63% next year.

The growth rate on ZM this year is -22.86 compared to an industry 3.10. ZMs next year’s growth rate is 33.33 compared to an industry 20.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.83 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.71. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 41.76 compared to an industry of 5.28

ZM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.27 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.06.

About Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM):

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is a provider of video and web conferencing services. The Company unifies cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging and a software-defined video conference room solution into one platform. Its solution offers video, audio and screen-sharing experience across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, BlackBerry, Zoom Rooms and H.323/Session Initiation Protocol room systems, such as Polycom and Cisco Tandberg. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is based in San Jose CA.