China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic business, saw its stock exchange 0.9597 shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.38M.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) stock is changing hands at $0.9597, up 0.149 cents or +18.38% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) is $11.12M. Gross Profit is $1.97M and the EBITDA is $257.21k.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) is 10.38M compared to 3.57M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Currently, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) has a 50-day moving average of $0.5238 and a 200-day moving average of $0.3226. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI).

Approximately 0.72% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) stock is 0.90, indicating its 34.64% to 26.16% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, CPHI’s short term support levels are around $3.00, $3.00 and $3.00 on the downside. CPHIs short term resistance level is $3.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CPHI has short term rating of Bullish (0.44), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.26) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.34).

CPHI is trading 282.23% off its 52 week low at $0.21 and -42.09% off its 52 week high of $1.40. Performance wise, CPHI stock has recently shown investors 45.03% a higher demand in a week, -11.88% decrease in a month and 239.21% a higher demand in the past quarter.

Furthermore, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) has shown a return of 242.36% since the first of the year.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) Key Figures:

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $41.823M. CPHI insiders hold roughly 49.66% of the shares.

On Jan-08-10 Rodman & Renshaw Initiated CPHI as Mkt Outperform at $6.

There are currently 21.94M shares in the float and 48.42M shares outstanding. There are 0.72% shares short in CPHIs float.

The industry rank for China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) is 155 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 39% .

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) Fundamental Research:

CPHI last 2 years revenues have decreased from $12,331 to $11,118 showing a downtrend.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.63 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.02.

About China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI):

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets generic and brand bio-pharmaceutical products in China that treat a wide range of conditions, including infections, hepatitis, cardiovascular and CNS diseases, and other prevailing diseases. Helpson Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Helpson), a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Haikou City, Hainan province in China, is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Pharma Holdings.