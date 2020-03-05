The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information organization, saw its stock exchange 6.22 shares, an inflation when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.57M.

The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) stock is changing hands at $6.22, down -0.6 cents or -8.80% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) is $206.59M. Gross Profit is $178.61M and the EBITDA is $28.78M.

The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) is 2.57M compared to 1.45M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET).

Approximately 18.33% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) stock is 1.45, indicating its 13.62% to 8.20% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, MEET’s short term support levels are around $6.35, $6.35 and $6.35 on the downside. MEETs short term resistance level is $6.35 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MEET has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.65), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.46) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.47) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.53).

MEET is trading 103.61% off its 52 week low at $3.05 and -11.29% off its 52 week high of $7.00. Performance wise, MEET stock has recently shown investors 19.65% an inflation in a week, 25.25% an inflation in a month and 37.50% an inflation in the past quarter.

On the flip side, The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) has shown a return of 36.13% since the beginning of the year.

The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) Key Statistics:

The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $446.032M. MEET insiders hold roughly 7.57% of the shares.

On May-15-19 Aegis Capital Initiated MEET as Buy at $6.25. On Jun-21-19 Oppenheimer Initiated MEET as Outperform at $7 and on Nov-06-19 Canaccord Genuity Downgrade MEET as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 66.28M shares in the float and 73.39M shares outstanding. There are 18.33% shares short in MEETs float.

The industry rank for The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) is 157 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 38% .

The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) Key Fundamentals:

MEET last 2 years revenues have increased from $178,613 to $206,592 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.16 and a profit of 24.70% next year.

The growth rate on MEET this year is 38.89 compared to an industry 3.10. MEETs next year’s growth rate is 22.00 compared to an industry 20.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.66 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.37. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.61 compared to an industry of 5.28 and MEETs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 15.63 compared to an industry of 33.54.

MEET fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.50 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.16.

About The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET):

The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.