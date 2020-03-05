Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail organization, saw its stock exchange 15.32 common shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.71M.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) stock is changing hands at $15.32, up 2.2 cents or +16.77% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $17.07B..

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is 6.71M compared to 5.19M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS).

Approximately 2.36% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) stock is 1.98, indicating its 5.65% to 4.22% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, VIPS’s short term support levels are around $101.71, $101.71 and $101.71 on the downside. VIPSs short term resistance levels are $101.71, $101.71 and $101.71 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VIPS has short term rating of Neutral (-0.14), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.27) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.28) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.23).

VIPS is trading 112.64% off its 52 week low at $6.17 and -15.14% off its 52 week high of $15.46. Performance wise, VIPS stock has recently shown investors 0.85% an inflation in a week, 1.71% an inflation in a month and 2.10% an inflation in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has shown a return of -7.41% since the 1st of this year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Key Evaluation:

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $10.249B. VIPS insiders hold roughly 8.45% of the shares.

On Nov-25-19 CLSA Downgrade VIPS as Buy → Outperform, On Feb-04-20 Morgan Stanley Initiated VIPS as Equal-Weight and on Feb-05-20 Morgan Stanley Initiated VIPS as Equal-Weight.

There are currently 492.32M shares in the float and 638.75M shares outstanding. There are 2.36% shares short in VIPSs float.

The industry rank for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is 47 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 18% .

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Fundamental Details:

VIPS last 2 years revenues have increased from $84,523,948 to $85,971,936 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.31 and a profit of 24.92% next year.

The growth rate on VIPS this year is 63.79 compared to an industry -17.50. VIPSs next year’s growth rate is 22.11 compared to an industry 42.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 4.37 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.29. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.02 compared to an industry of 2.82 and VIPSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 20.24 compared to an industry of 9.04.

VIPS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.95 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.29.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS):

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou.