EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 1.3300 shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.16M.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) stock is trading at $1.3300, down -0.11 cents or -7.64% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) is $15.46M. Gross Profit is $-14.97M and the EBITDA is $-56.73M.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) is 1.16M compared to 692.51k over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Right now, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) has a 50-day moving average of $1.7326 and a 200-day moving average of $1.7231. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT).

Approximately 6.15% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) stock is 1.76, indicating its 9.41% to 7.14% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, EYPTs short term resistance levels are $4.33, $4.33 and $4.33 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EYPT has short term rating of Neutral (-0.18), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.06).

EYPT is trading 16.81% off its 52 week low at $1.19 and -48.86% off its 52 week high of $2.72. Performance wise, EYPT stock has recently shown investors 6.67% a rise in a week, -24.61% a drop in a month and -3.36% a drop in the past quarter.

On the flip side, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) has shown a return of -7.10% since the 1st of this year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) Key Evaluation:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $145.525M. EYPT insiders hold roughly 0.76% of the shares.

On Sep-12-19 Guggenheim Initiated EYPT as Buy and on Nov-04-19 Laidlaw Resumed EYPT as Buy at $5.

There are currently 122.10M shares in the float and 123.02M shares outstanding. There are 6.15% shares short in EYPTs float.

The industry rank for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) is 101 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 40% .

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) Fundamental Evaluation:

EYPT last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,961 to $4,571 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.12 and a profit of 50.00% next year.

EYPTs next year’s growth rate is 43.86 compared to an industry 10.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.15 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.26. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.60 compared to an industry of 3.51

EYPT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.57 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.12.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT):

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA.