Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 2.2700 shares, a greater amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.16M.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) stock traded at $2.2700, up 0.71 cents or +45.51% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is $2.13M. Gross Profit is $3.82M and the EBITDA is $-9.89M.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is 1.16M compared to 581.88k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has a 50-day moving average of $1.8671 and a 200-day moving average of $2.4517. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF).

Approximately 1.61% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) stock is indicating its 16.32% to 18.30% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, CANF’s short term support levels are around $7.00, $7.00 and $7.00 on the downside. CANFs short term resistance levels are $7.00, $7.00 and $7.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CANF has short term rating of Bearish (-0.39), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.35) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.37).

CANF is trading 44.44% off its 52 week low at $1.08 and -93.58% off its 52 week high of $24.30. Performance wise, CANF stock has recently shown investors 20.00% a greater amount in a week, -26.42% a lower amount in a month and -62.86% a lower amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has shown a return of -52.73% since the beginning of the year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Key Evaluation:

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $17.48M. CANF insiders hold roughly 2.47% of the shares.

On Aug-29-16 Rodman & Renshaw Resumed CANF as Buy at $6. On Oct-19-16 ROTH Capital Resumed CANF as Buy and on Aug-11-17 Maxim Group Initiated CANF as Buy at $7.

There are currently 2.71M shares in the float and 7.44M shares outstanding. There are 1.61% shares short in CANFs float.

The industry rank for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is 89 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 35% .

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Fundamental Evaluation:

CANF last 2 years revenues have decreased from $3,820 to $2,129 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.57 and a profit of 53.90% next year.

The growth rate on CANF this year is 16.08 compared to an industry 13.60. CANFs next year’s growth rate is 48.36 compared to an industry 15.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.31 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.29 compared to an industry of 3.06

CANF fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -4.28 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.89.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF):

Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel.