Biocept, Inc. (BIOC), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research organization, saw its stock exchange 0.5034 common shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 34.53M.

Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) stock is trading at $0.5034, down -0.0616 cents or -10.90% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) is $4.6M. Gross Profit is $-6.8M and the EBITDA is $-22.43M.

Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) is 34.53M compared to 11.02M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Currently, Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3524 and a 200-day moving average of $0.5720. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Biocept, Inc. (BIOC).

Approximately – of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) stock is 1.04, indicating its 61.75% to 20.49% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, BIOC’s short term support levels are around $1.00, $1.00 and $1.00 on the downside. BIOCs short term resistance levels are $1.00, $1.00 and $1.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BIOC has short term rating of Bullish (0.26), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.34).

BIOC is trading 104.26% off its 52 week low at $0.23 and -77.98% off its 52 week high of $2.11. Performance wise, BIOC stock has recently shown investors 82.26% a pop in a week, 88.21% a pop in a month and 7.19% a pop in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) has shown a return of 97.55% since the beginning of the year.

Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) Key Details:

Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $21.253M. BIOC insiders hold roughly 0.05% of the shares.

On Jun-06-16 ROTH Capital Initiated BIOC as Buy at $1.20. On Jun-02-17 Chardan Capital Markets Initiated BIOC as Buy at $2.50 and on Nov-14-17 Chardan Capital Markets Reiterated BIOC as Buy at $2.50 → $1.50.

There are currently – shares in the float and 17.69M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in BIOCs float.

The industry rank for Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) is 152 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 40% .

Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) Fundamental Details:

BIOC last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,250 to $4,604 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.10 and a profit of 65.60% next year.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.33 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.37.

About Biocept, Inc. (BIOC):

Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.