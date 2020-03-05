Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX), a Energy Oil & Gas Integrated corporation, saw its stock trade 0.3279 shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 11.56M.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) stock traded at $0.3279, down -0.022 cents or -6.29% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) is $19.17M. Gross Profit is $4.09M and the EBITDA is $-23.03M.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) is 11.56M compared to 3.28M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Right now, Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) has a 50-day moving average of $0.7565 and a 200-day moving average of $1.3956. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX).

Approximately 8.42% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) stock is -0.34, indicating its 55.21% to 23.65% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, TRNXs short term resistance levels are $55.00, $55.00 and $55.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TRNX has short term rating of Bearish (-0.40), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.21) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.37).

TRNX is trading 72.07% off its 52 week low at $0.18 and -94.10% off its 52 week high of $5.25. Performance wise, TRNX stock has recently shown investors -7.92% a pullback in a week, -62.75% a pullback in a month and -81.39% a pullback in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) has shown a return of -61.43% since the 1st of this year.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) Key Details:

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $10.858M. TRNX insiders hold roughly 14.70% of the shares.

There are currently 28.25M shares in the float and 38.28M shares outstanding. There are 8.42% shares short in TRNXs float.

The industry rank for Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) is 62 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 24% .

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) Fundamental Data:

TRNX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $9,713 to $19,168 showing a downtrend.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.16 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.01.

About Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX):

Taronis Technologies Inc. owns a patented plasma arc technology which enables end use applications for fuel generation and water decontamination. The Company is developing end market uses for fuels, including replacement products for propane, compressed natural gas and liquid natural gas. It distributes proprietary metal cutting fuel through its wholly owned distributors ESSI, Green Arc Supply, Paris Oxygen, Latex Welding Supplies, Tyler Welders Supply, United Welding Supplies, Trico Welding Supply and Complete Welding of San Diego. The Company operates primarily in California, Texas, Louisiana and Florida. Taronis Technologies Inc., formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions Inc., is based in FL, United States.