Splunk Inc. (SPLK), a Technology Software—Infrastructure business, saw its stock exchange 148.49 shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.71M.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) stock traded at $148.49, down -6.91 cents or -4.45% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is $2.19B. Gross Profit is $1.46B and the EBITDA is $-187.06M.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is 2.71M compared to 1.65M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Currently, Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has a 50-day moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average of $136.79. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Splunk Inc. (SPLK).

Approximately 4.61% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) stock is 1.79, indicating its 5.33% to 3.92% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Based on technical analysis, SPLK has short term rating of Bearish (-0.25), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.05).

SPLK is trading 45.02% off its 52 week low at $107.16 and -11.86% off its 52 week high of $176.31. Performance wise, SPLK stock has recently shown investors -0.71% a lower demand in a week, -2.80% a lower demand in a month and 4.97% a pop in the past quarter.

More importantly, Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has shown a return of 3.76% since the 1st of this year.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Key Details:

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $23.16B. SPLK insiders hold roughly 0.46% of the shares.

On Jan-14-20 First Analysis Sec Downgrade SPLK as Outperform → Neutral at $157. On Mar-05-20 Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrade SPLK as Buy → Neutral and on Mar-05-20 BMO Capital Markets Reiterated SPLK as Outperform at $155 → $177.

There are currently 155.25M shares in the float and 155.48M shares outstanding. There are 4.61% shares short in SPLKs float.

The industry rank for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is 157 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 38% .

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Fundamental Figures:

SPLK last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,803,010 to $2,189,829 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Splunk Inc. (SPLK) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.97 and a profit of 24.40% next year.

The growth rate on SPLK this year is 22.34 compared to an industry 3.10. SPLKs next year’s growth rate is 30.87 compared to an industry 20.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 11.98 and cash per share (mrq) is 11.72. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 13.27 compared to an industry of 5.28

SPLK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.30 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.04.

About Splunk Inc. (SPLK):

San Francisco, CA-based Splunk provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. The company’s offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source, and helps in operational decision making.The company’s flagship offering, Splunk Enterprise, is primarily a machine data platform. It can collect and index petabytes of machine data on a daily basis. Splunk Enterprise also enables users to interactively explore, analyze and visualize data stored in sources such as Hadoop and Amazon S3.Splunk Cloud delivers the benefits of Splunk Enterprise deployed and managed reliably and scalably as a service. Splunk Light provides log search and analysis, which are designed, priced and packaged for small IT environments.The company’s premium solutions include Splunk Enterprise Security (ES), Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) and Splunk User Behavior Analytics (UBA). These solutions address emerging security threats and information and event management (SIEM), monitor health and key performance indicators of critical IT, and detect cyber-attacks and insider threats in business operations, respectively.Splunk complements the aforementioned services with few add-ons, including Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit (MLTK), Splunk App for AWS, Splunk DB Connect and Cisco Firepower App for Splunk.Splunk generated revenues of $1.80 billion in fiscal 2019. License revenues contributed 57.1% to total revenues, while maintenance and services revenues accounted for the rest.Splunk Enterprise customers pay license fees generally based on their estimated peak daily indexing capacity needs. The company also generates revenues from enterprise adoption agreements (EAAs). Splunk Cloud customers pay an annual subscription fee based on the combination of the volume of data indexed per day and the amount of data stored.The company faces significant competition from the likes of Oracle, IBM, Intel and Microsoft, among others.