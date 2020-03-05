Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 1.1000 shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 37.77M.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) stock is quoted at $1.1000, up 0.28 cents or +34.15% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) is $3.11M. Gross Profit is $-10.44M and the EBITDA is $-21.35M.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) is 37.77M compared to 5.95M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing, Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3094 and a 200-day moving average of $0.4409. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX).

Approximately – of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) stock is 1.78, indicating its 73.57% to 23.15% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, HTBX’s short term support levels are around $4.67, $4.67 and $4.67 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, HTBX has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.32) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.29).

HTBX is trading 320.51% off its 52 week low at $0.19 and -38.35% off its 52 week high of $1.33. Performance wise, HTBX stock has recently shown investors 262.03% an increase in a week, 247.31% an increase in a month and 74.73% an increase in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) has shown a return of 72.63% since the first of the year.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) Key Research:

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $63.163M. HTBX insiders hold roughly 7.82% of the shares.

On May-26-15 H.C. Wainwright Initiated HTBX as Buy at $13. On Jan-08-16 Noble Financial Initiated HTBX as Buy at $16 and on Jun-20-16 ROTH Capital Initiated HTBX as Buy.

There are currently – shares in the float and 39.39M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in HTBXs float.

The industry rank for Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) is 89 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 35% .

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) Fundamental Data:

HTBX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $5,794 to $3,108 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.16 and a profit of 20.60% next year.

The growth rate on HTBX this year is 27.78 compared to an industry 13.60. HTBXs next year’s growth rate is 30.77 compared to an industry 15.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.38. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.73 compared to an industry of 3.06

HTBX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.65 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.15.

About Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX):

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of various cellular therapeutic vaccines for a range of cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s products under development include HS-110 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, HS-410 for the bladder cancer treatment, HS-310 to treat ovarian cancer and HS-510 for treating triple negative breast cancer. Heat Biologics, Inc. is based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.