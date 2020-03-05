Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research corporation, saw its stock exchange 13.82 shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 31.07M.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) stock is quoted at $13.82, up 1.82 cents or +15.17% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is $117.23k. Gross Profit is $30.52k and the EBITDA is $-6.03M.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is 31.07M compared to 8.37M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Currently, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX).

Approximately 11.90% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) stock is indicating its 51.66% to 32.92% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, CODX’s short term support levels are around $11.00, $11.00 and $11.00 on the downside. CODXs short term resistance level is $11.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CODX has short term rating of Neutral (0.08), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.49) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.60) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39).

CODX is trading 1629.11% off its 52 week low at $0.69 and -44.83% off its 52 week high of $21.75. Performance wise, CODX stock has recently shown investors 34.83% a pop in a week, 300.00% a pop in a month and 1070.85% a pop in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) has shown a return of 1240.48% since the first of the year.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Key Data:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $344.338M. CODX insiders hold roughly 26.17% of the shares.

On Mar-03-20 Maxim Group Downgrade CODX as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 18.27M shares in the float and 30.06M shares outstanding. There are 11.90% shares short in CODXs float.

The industry rank for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is 152 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 40% .

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Fundamentals Statistics:

CODX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $40 to $117 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.09 and a profit of 63.90% next year.

CODXs next year’s growth rate is 88.57 compared to an industry 24.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.19 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.08. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 61.62 compared to an industry of 3.88

CODX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.35 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.08.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX):

Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States.