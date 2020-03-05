Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 11.95 shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 16.46M.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) stock is changing hands at $11.95, up 0.63 cents or +5.57% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is $15.97M. Gross Profit is $-139.51M and the EBITDA is $-140.68M.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is 16.46M compared to 6.09M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX).

Approximately – of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) stock is 1.13, indicating its 23.32% to 12.69% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, NVAX’s short term support levels are around $14.25, $14.25 and $14.25 on the downside. NVAXs short term resistance levels are $14.25 and $14.25 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NVAX has short term rating of Bullish (0.33), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.38).

NVAX is trading 234.18% off its 52 week low at $3.54 and -33.20% off its 52 week high of $17.71. Performance wise, NVAX stock has recently shown investors 22.78% a rise in a week, 66.23% a rise in a month and 116.86% a rise in the past quarter.

More importantly, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has shown a return of 184.42% since the start of the year.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Key Details:

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $429.089M. NVAX insiders hold roughly 0.64% of the shares.

On Feb-28-19 Piper Jaffray Downgrade NVAX as Overweight → Underweight at $4.50 → $0.25. On Aug-14-19 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated NVAX as Buy at $10 → $17 and on Nov-27-19 B. Riley FBR Resumed NVAX as Buy at $12.

There are currently – shares in the float and 23.69M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in NVAXs float.

The industry rank for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is 101 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Fundamental Research:

NVAX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $34,288 to $15,973 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.06 and a profit of 41.10% next year.

The growth rate on NVAX this year is 46.00 compared to an industry 7.70. NVAXs next year’s growth rate is 40.93 compared to an industry 10.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is -7.80 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.01.

NVAX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -5.40 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.08.

About Novavax, Inc. (NVAX):

NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants.