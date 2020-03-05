BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ), a Consumer Defensive Discount Stores organization, saw its stock trade 20.79 shares, a spike against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.98M.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) stock is trading at $20.79, down -0.87 cents or -4.02% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) is $13.14B. Gross Profit is $2.36B and the EBITDA is $589.39M.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) is 2.98M compared to 1.61M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ).

Approximately 10.29% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) stock is indicating its 6.24% to 3.34% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, BJ’s short term support levels are around $28.18, $28.18 and $28.18 on the downside. BJs short term resistance levels are $28.18, $28.18 and $28.18 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BJ has short term rating of Neutral (-0.04), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.16) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.13).

BJ is trading 14.97% off its 52 week low at $18.84 and -26.35% off its 52 week high of $29.41. Performance wise, BJ stock has recently shown investors 10.01% a spike in a week, 5.76% a spike in a month and -8.45% a lower demand in the past quarter.

Furthermore, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) has shown a return of -4.75% since the beginning of the year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Key Research:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.854B. BJ insiders hold roughly 1.82% of the shares.

On Jan-09-20 Gordon Haskett Downgrade BJ as Buy → Hold at $28 → $25. On Jan-23-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade BJ as Buy → Neutral at $30 → $25 and on Feb-13-20 Credit Suisse Initiated BJ as Outperform at $25.

There are currently 134.77M shares in the float and 140.55M shares outstanding. There are 10.29% shares short in BJs float.

The industry rank for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) is 90 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 35% .

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Fundamental Data:

BJ last 2 years revenues have increased from $13,007,347 to $13,135,264 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.40 and a profit of 11.49% next year.

The growth rate on BJ this year is 9.77 compared to an industry 16.20. BJs next year’s growth rate is 10.96 compared to an industry 10.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is -0.77 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.21. and BJs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.96 compared to an industry of 8.60.

BJ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.46 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.40.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ):

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass.