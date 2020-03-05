Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), a Industrials Electrical Equipment & Parts corporation, saw its stock exchange 4.4800 shares, an increase compared to its 10-day trading volume of 25.78M.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock is changing hands at $4.4800, down -0.28 cents or -5.88% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is $191.86M. Gross Profit is $2.62M and the EBITDA is $-49.89M.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is 25.78M compared to 16.63M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has a 50-day moving average of $4.4032 and a 200-day moving average of $3.2970. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG).

Approximately 20.40% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock is 1.29, indicating its 11.39% to 9.09% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, PLUG’s short term support levels are around $4.63, $4.63 and $4.63 on the downside. PLUGs short term resistance levels are $4.63 and $4.63 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PLUG has short term rating of Bullish (0.28), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.40) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.60) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.43).

PLUG is trading 207.10% off its 52 week low at $1.55 and -21.32% off its 52 week high of $6.05. Performance wise, PLUG stock has recently shown investors 0.21% an increase in a week, 23.64% an increase in a month and 25.26% an increase in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has shown a return of 50.63% since the beginning of the year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Key Details:

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.307B. PLUG insiders hold roughly 1.10% of the shares.

On Mar-14-19 B. Riley FBR Resumed PLUG as Buy at $3.50. On Nov-11-19 ROTH Capital Upgrade PLUG as Neutral → Buy at $3 → $6 and on Nov-25-19 B. Riley FBR Reiterated PLUG as Buy at $3.50 → $6.

There are currently 278.46M shares in the float and 278.46M shares outstanding. There are 20.40% shares short in PLUGs float.

The industry rank for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is 108 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 42% .

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Fundamentals Statistics:

PLUG last 2 years revenues have increased from $174,632 to $191,857 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.06 and a profit of 26.30% next year.

The growth rate on PLUG this year is -2.78 compared to an industry 6.60. PLUGs next year’s growth rate is 29.73 compared to an industry 18.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is -0.06 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.16.

PLUG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.37 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.

About Plug Power Inc. (PLUG):

Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey.