Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 2.7368 common shares, a rise against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.61M.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) stock is quoted at $2.7368, down -0.2932 cents or -9.68% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is 1.61M compared to 554.47k over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) has a 50-day moving average of $2.4101 and a 200-day moving average of $2.4957. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP).

Approximately 0.31% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) stock is indicating its 17.93% to 9.97% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, APOP’s short term support levels are around $12.00, $12.00 and $12.00 on the downside. APOPs short term resistance levels are $12.00, $12.00 and $12.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, APOP has short term rating of Bullish (0.28), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.08).

APOP is trading 82.91% off its 52 week low at $1.58 and -58.06% off its 52 week high of $6.89. Performance wise, APOP stock has recently shown investors 40.69% a rise in a week, 32.89% a rise in a month and 14.77% a rise in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) has shown a return of 36.50% since the first of the year.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Key Figures:

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $2.544M. APOP insiders hold roughly 54.73% of the shares.

On Sep-25-17 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated APOP as Buy at $12 → $14.

There are currently 1.47M shares in the float and 3.24M shares outstanding. There are 0.31% shares short in APOPs float.

The industry rank for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is 101 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Key Fundamentals:

APOP last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.69 and cash per share (mrq) is -.

About Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP):

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. offers biomedical services. It provides stem cell transplantation, disease management, regenerative medicine, clinical research and other services. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.