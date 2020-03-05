iBio, Inc. (IBIO), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 2.6701 shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 93.3M.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) stock is trading at $2.6701, up 0.5101 cents or +23.62% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is $1.74M. Gross Profit is $2.02M and the EBITDA is $-12.66M.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is 93.3M compared to 23.87M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Right now, iBio, Inc. (IBIO) has a 50-day moving average of $0.5435 and a 200-day moving average of $0.4211. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of iBio, Inc. (IBIO).

Approximately – of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of iBio, Inc. (IBIO) stock is -2.61, indicating its 75.95% to 30.41% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, IBIO’s short term support levels are around $3.00, $3.00 and $3.00 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, IBIO has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.54), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.49) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.47).

IBIO is trading 4220.00% off its 52 week low at $0.05 and -36.47% off its 52 week high of $3.40. Performance wise, IBIO stock has recently shown investors 546.71% an increase in a week, 694.12% an increase in a month and 1524.06% an increase in the past quarter.

Furthermore, iBio, Inc. (IBIO) has shown a return of 767.47% since the 1st of this year.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Key Evaluation:

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $243.501M. IBIO insiders hold roughly 41.32% of the shares.

There are currently – shares in the float and 26.90M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in IBIOs float.

The industry rank for iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is 101 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 40% .

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Fundamental Figures:

IBIO last 2 years revenues have decreased from $2,018 to $1,744 showing a downtrend.

The book value per share (mrq) is -0.01 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.13.

About iBio, Inc. (IBIO):

Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.