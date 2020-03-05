Ciena Corporation (CIEN), a Technology Communication Equipment corporation, saw its stock trade 42.04 shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.16M.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) stock traded at $42.04, up 0.42 cents or +1.01% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is $3.57B. Gross Profit is $1.54B and the EBITDA is $497.39M.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is 2.16M compared to 2.78M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Ciena Corporation (CIEN).

Approximately 4.17% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) stock is 1.02, indicating its 4.88% to 3.11% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, CIEN’s short term support levels are around $50.95, $50.95 and $50.95 on the downside. CIENs short term resistance levels are $50.95, $50.95 and $50.95 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CIEN has short term rating of Neutral (-0.02), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.10) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.02).

CIEN is trading 27.05% off its 52 week low at $32.76 and -11.03% off its 52 week high of $46.78. Performance wise, CIEN stock has recently shown investors 3.05% a greater amount in a week, -0.50% a reduction in a month and 13.31% a greater amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has shown a return of -2.51% since the beginning of the year.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Key Data:

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.47B. CIEN insiders hold roughly 0.75% of the shares.

On Dec-13-19 Dougherty & Company Reiterated CIEN as Buy at $40 → $48. On Dec-13-19 Piper Jaffray Upgrade CIEN as Neutral → Overweight at $50 and on Jan-08-20 Morgan Stanley Upgrade CIEN as Equal-Weight → Overweight at $47 → $50.

There are currently 152.75M shares in the float and 155.99M shares outstanding. There are 4.17% shares short in CIENs float.

The industry rank for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is 108 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 42% .

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Fundamental Research:

CIEN last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,572,131 to $3,572,131 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Ciena Corporation (CIEN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.38 and a profit of 16.50% next year.

The growth rate on CIEN this year is 23.22 compared to an industry -22.40. CIENs next year’s growth rate is 16.92 compared to an industry 25.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 14.03 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.50. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.96 compared to an industry of 1.90 and CIENs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 15.62 compared to an industry of 14.43.

CIEN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.60 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.38.

About Ciena Corporation (CIEN):

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hanover, MD, Ciena Corporation is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services.The company classifies its reporting segments into Networking Platforms (82.4% of aggregate revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019); Platform Software and Services (4.3%); Blue Planet Automation Software and Services (1.7%); and Global Services (11.6%).Networking Platforms comprise the following:The Converged Packet-Optical segment includes networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, Optical Transport Network (OTN) switching and packet switching. Its principal products include the 6500 packet-optical platform, CoreDirector multiservice optical switches, 5430 reconfigurable switching system and OTN configuration for the 5410 reconfigurable switching system.The Packet Networking segment includes the 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, the 5000 series of service aggregation switches and Carrier Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 service aggregation switch.The Optical Transport segment includes optical transport solutions that add capacity to core, regional and metro networks and enable cost-effective and efficient transport of voice, video and data traffic at high transmission speeds.The Software and Services segment includes unified service and network management software facilitating planned network maintenance, outage detection and identification of customers or services affected by network troubles. The segment includes sales of ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, integrated network and service management software and the Preside and OMEA software platforms acquired from the MEN Business.Global Services comprises a range of consulting and support services that help customers “design, optimize, deploy, manage and maintain their communications networks”.