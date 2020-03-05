eHealth, Inc. (EHTH), a Financial Services Insurance Brokers business, saw its stock exchange 146.35 common shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.3M.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) stock is trading at $146.35, up 0.26 cents or +0.18% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) is $506.2M. Gross Profit is $503.46M and the EBITDA is $110.66M.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) is 1.3M compared to 782.88k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Right now, eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) has a 50-day moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of eHealth, Inc. (EHTH).

Approximately 11.71% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) stock is 0.86, indicating its 12.72% to 7.78% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, EHTH’s short term support levels are around $176.90, $176.90 and $176.90 on the downside. EHTHs short term resistance levels are $176.90 and $176.90 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EHTH has short term rating of Bullish (0.44), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39).

EHTH is trading 193.19% off its 52 week low at $49.19 and -5.23% off its 52 week high of $152.19. Performance wise, EHTH stock has recently shown investors 30.73% a spike in a week, 36.61% a spike in a month and 60.91% a spike in the past quarter.

More importantly, eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) has shown a return of 52.05% since the beginning of the year.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Key Details:

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.433B. EHTH insiders hold roughly 3.28% of the shares.

On Jul-29-19 First Analysis Sec Upgrade EHTH as Outperform → Strong Buy at $106 → $136. On Sep-12-19 Deutsche Bank Initiated EHTH as Buy and on Oct-15-19 Raymond James Initiated EHTH as Outperform at $90.

There are currently 22.42M shares in the float and 23.49M shares outstanding. There are 11.71% shares short in EHTHs float.

The industry rank for eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) is 30 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 12% .

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Key Fundamentals:

EHTH last 2 years revenues have increased from $506,201 to $506,201 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.23 and a profit of 25.74% next year.

The growth rate on EHTH this year is -14.42 compared to an industry 3.00. EHTHs next year’s growth rate is 37.08 compared to an industry 15.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 18.37 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.75. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.40 compared to an industry of 2.92 and EHTHs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 35.61 compared to an industry of 17.42.

EHTH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.56 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.20.

About eHealth, Inc. (EHTH):

eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California.