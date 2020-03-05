VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ), a Financial Services Shell Companies organization, saw its stock trade 15.12 shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.43M.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) stock traded at $15.12, up 0.42 cents or +2.88% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) is 4.43M compared to 718.03k over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ).

Approximately 0.76% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) stock is indicating its 7.67% to 2.27% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, VTIQ’s short term support levels are around $N/A, $N/A and $N/A on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, VTIQ has short term rating of Neutral (0.15), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.78) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39).

VTIQ is trading 49.24% off its 52 week low at $9.85 and -4.85% off its 52 week high of $15.45. Performance wise, VTIQ stock has recently shown investors 41.48% a rise in a week, 42.17% a rise in a month and 43.29% a rise in the past quarter.

Furthermore, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) has shown a return of 42.44% since the start of the year.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) Key Statistics:

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $448.255M. VTIQ insiders hold roughly 15.68% of the shares.

There are currently 23.29M shares in the float and 29.64M shares outstanding. There are 0.76% shares short in VTIQs float.

The industry rank for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) is 238 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 7% .

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) Fundamental Figures:

VTIQ last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.17 and cash per share (mrq) is -.

About VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ):

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. is based in NY, United States.