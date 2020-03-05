Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL), a Consumer Cyclical Apparel Retail business, saw its stock trade 219.53 common shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 934.62k.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) stock is changing hands at $219.53, up 0.16 cents or +0.07% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) is $7.07B. Gross Profit is $2.79B and the EBITDA is $782.91M.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) is 934.62k compared to 643.13k over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Currently, Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) has a 50-day moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day moving average of $211.90. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL).

Approximately 2.16% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) stock is 0.23, indicating its 4.28% to 2.69% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, BURL’s short term support levels are around $248.71, $248.71 and $248.71 on the downside. BURLs short term resistance levels are $248.71, $248.71 and $248.71 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BURL has short term rating of Neutral (-0.21), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.19) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.20).

BURL is trading 64.42% off its 52 week low at $136.30 and -10.68% off its 52 week high of $250.89. Performance wise, BURL stock has recently shown investors -6.24% a slope in a week, -1.39% a slope in a month and -2.74% a slope in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) has shown a return of -3.80% since the beginning of the year.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) Key Evaluation:

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $14.544B. BURL insiders hold roughly 0.53% of the shares.

On Feb-03-20 BMO Capital Markets Initiated BURL as Outperform, On Feb-04-20 BMO Capital Markets Initiated BURL as Outperform and on Feb-11-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated BURL as Market Perform at $225 → $240.

There are currently 65.90M shares in the float and 67.78M shares outstanding. There are 2.16% shares short in BURLs float.

The industry rank for Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) is 172 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) Key Fundamentals:

BURL last 2 years revenues have increased from $6,668,479 to $7,075,870 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 3.23 and a profit of 12.26% next year.

The growth rate on BURL this year is 14.75 compared to an industry 0.50. BURLs next year’s growth rate is 11.23 compared to an industry 13.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 5.94 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.07. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 37.11 compared to an industry of 4.52 and BURLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 22.34 compared to an industry of 14.77.

BURL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 7.39 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 3.22.

About Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL):

Founded in 1972, and headquartered in New Jersey, Burlington Stores, Inc. functions as a retailer of branded apparel products and is also a Fortune 500 company. It operates in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers products such as ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats.Burlington Stores provide customers a full line of assortments, comprising – women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts. The company continue to emphasize rich heritage of coats and outerwear, and are known as the destination for coat shoppers.The wider selection provides a broad range of apparel, accessories and furnishings for all age groups. The company purchase both pre-season and in-season merchandise, which allows it to respond in time to changing market conditions and consumer fashion preferences.As of November 2, 2019, the company had 726 stores (inclusive of an internet store) in 45 States as well as Puerto Rico.