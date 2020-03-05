The Kroger Co. (KR), a Consumer Defensive Grocery Stores organization, saw its stock trade 30.77 common shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.57M.

The Kroger Co. (KR) stock is quoted at $30.77, down -0.19 cents or -0.61% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for The Kroger Co. (KR) is $120.99B. Gross Profit is $27.02B and the EBITDA is $5.14B.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Kroger Co. (KR) is 9.57M compared to 6.52M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing, The Kroger Co. (KR) has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of The Kroger Co. (KR).

Approximately 4.64% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of The Kroger Co. (KR) stock is 0.55, indicating its 4.40% to 2.82% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, KR’s short term support levels are around $28.67, $28.67 and $28.67 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, KR has short term rating of Neutral (0.15), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.26).

KR is trading 49.57% off its 52 week low at $20.70 and -0.03% off its 52 week high of $30.97. Performance wise, KR stock has recently shown investors 7.69% a rise in a week, 14.75% a rise in a month and 11.61% a rise in the past quarter.

More importantly, The Kroger Co. (KR) has shown a return of 6.80% since the first of the year.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Key Data:

The Kroger Co. (KR) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $24.634B. KR insiders hold roughly 5.70% of the shares.

On Nov-12-19 Deutsche Bank Upgrade KR as Sell → Hold at $22 → $27. On Dec-06-19 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated KR as Market Perform at $29 and on Dec-12-19 Evercore ISI Upgrade KR as In-line → Outperform.

There are currently 754.99M shares in the float and 807.13M shares outstanding. There are 4.64% shares short in KRs float.

The industry rank for The Kroger Co. (KR) is 169 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 34% .

The Kroger Co. (KR) Fundamentals Statistics:

KR last 2 years revenues have decreased from $121,162,000 to $120,846,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. (KR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.55 and a profit of 6.52% next year.

The growth rate on KR this year is 3.32 compared to an industry 1.60. KRs next year’s growth rate is 7.34 compared to an industry 5.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 11.12 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.68. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.84 compared to an industry of 1.07 and KRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.87 compared to an industry of 6.41.

KR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.18 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.56.

About The Kroger Co. (KR):

The Kroger Co. (KR), which operates in the thin-margin grocery industry, has been undergoing a complete makeover, not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers prefer shopping grocery. The company is launching plant-based products as well as eyeing technological expansion. It acquired meal kit company Home Chef and partnered with British online grocery delivery firm Ocado that reinforces its position in the online ordering, automated fulfillment and home delivery space. It has also introduced grocery delivery service Kroger Ship and inked a deal with driverless car company Nuro.The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company operates 2,764 retail food stores under banners including Kroger, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Harris Teeter, Jay C, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Pick ‘n Save, QFC, Ralphs and Smith’s. Out of these, 2,270 are pharmacies and 1,537 are fuel centers. Further, it also manufactures and processes certain food products that are sold in its supermarkets.Kroger’s supermarket and multi-department stores operate under four formats combo stores (combination of food and drug stores), multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. The combo stores include natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, and pet centers, as well as offer perishables items such as fresh seafood and organic produce.The multi-department stores offer a collection of general merchandise products such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry. The marketplace stores include full-service grocery and pharmacy departments and a general merchandise area that includes outdoor living products, electronics, home goods, and toys.The combo stores, multi department stores, and marketplace stores also have fuel centers. The price impact warehouse offers grocery, health, and beauty care items.Additionally, the company operates 37 food production plants, mainly bakeries and dairies. These supply roughly 32% of Our Brands units and 43% of the grocery category Our Brands units sold in its supermarkets; the remaining Our Brands items are produced by other manufacturers.