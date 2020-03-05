BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 3.9750 common shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.21M.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) stock is changing hands at $3.9750, up 0.465 cents or +13.25% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is $11.84M. Gross Profit is $-64.71M and the EBITDA is $-112.87M.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is 8.21M compared to 3.96M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Right now, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) has a 50-day moving average of $2.8950 and a 200-day moving average of $2.7526. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX).

Approximately 10.85% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) stock is 1.98, indicating its 16.10% to 9.96% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, BCRX’s short term support levels are around $7.13, $7.13 and $7.13 on the downside. BCRXs short term resistance level is $7.13 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BCRX has short term rating of Neutral (0.23), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.27) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22).

BCRX is trading 191.30% off its 52 week low at $1.38 and -56.59% off its 52 week high of $9.26. Performance wise, BCRX stock has recently shown investors 38.74% a surge in a week, 11.43% a surge in a month and 27.17% a surge in the past quarter.

More importantly, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) has shown a return of 1.74% since the 1st of this year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Key Details:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $612.385M. BCRX insiders hold roughly 0.95% of the shares.

On Nov-16-18 Piper Jaffray Resumed BCRX as Overweight at $15. On May-24-19 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade BCRX as Outperform → Sector Perform at $16 → $4.50 and on Nov-15-19 BofA/Merrill Upgrade BCRX as Neutral → Buy at $5 → $4.

There are currently 140.97M shares in the float and 140.97M shares outstanding. There are 10.85% shares short in BCRXs float.

The industry rank for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is 89 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 35% .

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Fundamental Figures:

BCRX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $20,653 to $11,839 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.26 and a profit of 10.70% next year.

The growth rate on BCRX this year is -23.47 compared to an industry 13.60. BCRXs next year’s growth rate is 11.57 compared to an industry 15.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is -0.37 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.49.

BCRX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.21 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.25.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX):

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries.