iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC), a Healthcare Medical Instruments & Supplies organization, saw its stock trade 86.97 shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 443.03k.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) stock is changing hands at $86.97, up 6.57 cents or +8.17% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) is $214.55M. Gross Profit is $162.07M and the EBITDA is $-51.75M.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) is 443.03k compared to 373.18k over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Currently, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC).

Approximately 25.82% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) stock is 1.52, indicating its 8.22% to 3.95% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, IRTC’s short term support levels are around $107.80, $107.80 and $107.80 on the downside. IRTCs short term resistance levels are $107.80, $107.80 and $107.80 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, IRTC has short term rating of Neutral (0.01), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.44) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.29).

IRTC is trading 54.64% off its 52 week low at $56.24 and -11.32% off its 52 week high of $98.07. Performance wise, IRTC stock has recently shown investors -1.17% a pullback in a week, -2.18% a pullback in a month and 19.19% a higher demand in the past quarter.

On the flip side, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) has shown a return of 27.73% since the first of the year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Key Data:

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.316B. IRTC insiders hold roughly 0.90% of the shares.

On Jan-08-20 SunTrust Initiated IRTC as Buy at $102. On Jan-10-20 William Blair Initiated IRTC as Outperform and on Feb-06-20 BTIG Research Initiated IRTC as Buy at $90.

There are currently 24.61M shares in the float and 24.61M shares outstanding. There are 25.82% shares short in IRTCs float.

The industry rank for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) is 87 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 34% .

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Key Fundamentals:

IRTC last 2 years revenues have increased from $147,293 to $197,246 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.62 and a profit of 26.50% next year.

The growth rate on IRTC this year is -34.26 compared to an industry 9.20. IRTCs next year’s growth rate is -69.72 compared to an industry 20.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 5.50 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.20. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 15.16 compared to an industry of 2.46

IRTC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.42 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.37.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC):

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.