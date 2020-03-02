The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD), a Technology Software—Application business, saw its stock trade 287.25 shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.63M.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) stock traded at $287.25, up 37.24 cents or +14.90% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is $661.06M. Gross Profit is $504.88M and the EBITDA is $128.36M.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is 2.63M compared to 1.79M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) has a 50-day moving average of $287.23 and a 200-day moving average of $242.93. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD).

Approximately 15.54% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) stock is 2.56, indicating its 8.57% to 5.63% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

TTD is trading 65.47% off its 52 week low at $173.60 and -11.28% off its 52 week high of $323.78. Performance wise, TTD stock has recently shown investors -4.85% a pullback in a week, 2.21% an increase in a month and 9.10% an increase in the past quarter.

On the flip side, The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) has shown a return of 10.57% since the beginning of the year.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Key Statistics:

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $12.965B. TTD insiders hold roughly 10.24% of the shares.

On Jan-17-20 Oppenheimer Reiterated TTD as Outperform at $260 → $330. On Feb-28-20 Pivotal Research Group Reiterated TTD as Buy at $320 → $300 and on Feb-28-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade TTD as Equal Weight → Overweight.

There are currently 37.80M shares in the float and 39.28M shares outstanding. There are 15.54% shares short in TTDs float.

The industry rank for The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is 107 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 42% .

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Key Fundamentals:

TTD last 2 years revenues have increased from $661,058 to $661,058 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.48 and a profit of 26.71% next year.

The growth rate on TTD this year is 3.52 compared to an industry 3.60. TTDs next year’s growth rate is 20.68 compared to an industry 21.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 13.60 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.49. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 24.21 compared to an industry of 2.80 and TTDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 126.05 compared to an industry of 21.36.

TTD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.82 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.36.

About The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD):

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA.