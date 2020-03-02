ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 42.74 shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.85M.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) stock traded at $42.74, up 3.64 cents or +9.31% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is $339.08M. Gross Profit is $160.69M and the EBITDA is $-243.78M.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is 1.85M compared to 1.58M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Currently, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD).

Approximately 7.68% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) stock is 2.52, indicating its 7.98% to 4.94% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, ACAD’s short term support levels are around $56.40, $56.40 and $56.40 on the downside. ACADs short term resistance levels are $56.40 and $56.40 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ACAD has short term rating of Neutral (-0.01), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.06) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.47) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.18).

ACAD is trading 98.24% off its 52 week low at $21.56 and -20.41% off its 52 week high of $53.70. Performance wise, ACAD stock has recently shown investors -5.30% a pullback in a week, 6.21% a higher demand in a month and -9.83% a pullback in the past quarter.

On the flip side, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has shown a return of -0.09% since the beginning of the year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Key Statistics:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.639B. ACAD insiders hold roughly 0.09% of the shares.

On Oct-01-19 RBC Capital Mkts Initiated ACAD as Outperform at $60. On Oct-24-19 Oppenheimer Initiated ACAD as Perform at $44 and on Dec-16-19 Guggenheim Initiated ACAD as Buy at $60.

There are currently 149.31M shares in the float and 154.57M shares outstanding. There are 7.68% shares short in ACADs float.

The industry rank for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is 96 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 38% .

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Fundamental Research:

ACAD last 2 years revenues have increased from $339,076 to $339,076 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.46 and a profit of 87.20% next year.

The growth rate on ACAD this year is 15.63 compared to an industry 8.70. ACADs next year’s growth rate is -86.49 compared to an industry 9.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 4.52 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.51. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.55 compared to an industry of 4.03

ACAD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.85 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.43.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD):

San Diego, CA-based ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders.The company’s sole marketed drug Nuplazid (pimavanserin) is the first and the only FDA-approved treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. The drug was launched in May 2016. ACADIA’s top-line consists of only net product sales of Nuplazid in the United States. The drug recorded sales of $233.8 million in 2018.Notably, several additional studies on pimavanserin targeting different CNS indications, such as schizophrenia inadequate response, schizophrenia negative symptoms and as an adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder are currently underway.Meanwhile, in August 2018, ACADIA entered into a license agreement with Australian biopharmaceutical company Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited and obtained exclusive North American rights to develop and commercialize trofinetide for Rett syndrome and other indications.ACADIA’s top line mainly comprises U.S. sales of Nuplazid. The company recognized revenues of $233.8 million in 2018 compared with $124.9 million in 2017.