RealPage, Inc. (RP), a Technology Software—Application business, saw its stock exchange 64.10 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 863.93k.

RealPage, Inc. (RP) stock is quoted at $64.10, up 9.06 cents or +16.45% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for RealPage, Inc. (RP) is $988.14M. Gross Profit is $604.18M and the EBITDA is $175.73M.

RealPage, Inc. (RP) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of RealPage, Inc. (RP) is 863.93k compared to 512.13k over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, RealPage, Inc. (RP) has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of RealPage, Inc. (RP).

Approximately 9.25% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of RealPage, Inc. (RP) stock is 1.03, indicating its 6.22% to 2.73% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

RP is trading 24.10% off its 52 week low at $51.65 and -2.77% off its 52 week high of $65.92. Performance wise, RP stock has recently shown investors 4.77% a rise in a week, 8.61% a rise in a month and 18.07% a rise in the past quarter.

On the flip side, RealPage, Inc. (RP) has shown a return of 19.26% since the beginning of the year.

RealPage, Inc. (RP) Key Evaluation:

RealPage, Inc. (RP) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.094B. RP insiders hold roughly 31.68% of the shares.

On Nov-07-19 The Benchmark Company Downgrade RP as Buy → Hold, On Feb-19-20 Robert W. Baird Initiated RP as Outperform at $72 and on Feb-28-20 DA Davidson Downgrade RP as Buy → Neutral at $60 → $66.

There are currently 80.21M shares in the float and 81.46M shares outstanding. There are 9.25% shares short in RPs float.

The industry rank for RealPage, Inc. (RP) is 25 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 10% .

RealPage, Inc. (RP) Fundamental Evaluation:

RP last 2 years revenues have increased from $869,480 to $960,343 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects RealPage, Inc. (RP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.43 and a profit of 14.59% next year.

The growth rate on RP this year is 7.95 compared to an industry -0.50. RPs next year’s growth rate is 15.79 compared to an industry 13.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 12.46 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.32. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.29 compared to an industry of 5.05 and RPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 28.58 compared to an industry of 25.33.

RP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.90 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.43.

About RealPage, Inc. (RP):

RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.