Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P corporation, saw its stock exchange 18.95 common shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.55M.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) stock is quoted at $18.95, up 1.49 cents or +8.53% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) is $4.22B. Gross Profit is $3.52B and the EBITDA is $3.36B.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) is 5.55M compared to 2.82M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR).

Approximately 6.00% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) stock is 2.23, indicating its 12.07% to 5.49% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, CLRs short term resistance levels are $40.21, $40.21 and $40.21 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CLR has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.52), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.64) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.49) giving it an overall rating of Very Bearish (-0.55).

CLR is trading 28.30% off its 52 week low at $14.77 and -63.58% off its 52 week high of $52.03. Performance wise, CLR stock has recently shown investors -25.10% a cutback in a week, -34.00% a cutback in a month and -40.71% a cutback in the past quarter.

More importantly, Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) has shown a return of -44.75% since the beginning of the year.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Key Evaluation:

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $7.041B. CLR insiders hold roughly 63.19% of the shares.

On Jan-23-20 Scotiabank Initiated CLR as Sector Outperform at $39. On Feb-27-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgrade CLR as Overweight → Sector Weight and on Feb-28-20 Imperial Capital Reiterated CLR as Outperform at $40 → $25.

There are currently 81.07M shares in the float and 342.33M shares outstanding. There are 6.00% shares short in CLRs float.

The industry rank for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) is 181 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 29% .

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Fundamental Evaluation:

CLR last 2 years revenues have decreased from $4,709,586 to $4,586,108 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.51 and a profit of 19.32% next year.

The growth rate on CLR this year is 2.22 compared to an industry -4.20. CLRs next year’s growth rate is 6.96 compared to an industry -0.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 18.34 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.12. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.99 compared to an industry of 0.65 and CLRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.46 compared to an industry of 1.77.

CLR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.30 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.60.

About Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR):

Formed in 1967, Oklahoma City, OK-based Continental Resources, Inc. is an explorer and producer of oil and natural gas. The company operates resources across the East, South and North areas in the United States.In the United States’ North areas, the company operates in the North Dakota Bakken and Montana Bakken. In the South region, the company operates in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma. In the East region, Continental Resources has undeveloped leasehold acreage positions.The company added that it produced 59% of its total oil and natural gas volumes, in 2018, from the North area in the United States which comprises the prolific Bakken field. These resources also accounted for 55% of the company’s total proved oil and natural gas reserves.Notably, the company’s operations in the South region of the United States, comprising the prolific SCOOP and STACK plays, are expanding. Through 2018, the Southern resources contributed to 41% of the upstream energy player’s total oil and natural gas production volumes. The resources were also responsible for the company’s 45% of proved oil and gas reserves as of Dec 31, 2018. Owing to a strong presence across the prolific resources in the United States, the company expects oil equivalent production to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2019 to 2023. This will likely help the company generate average annual free cash flow of $700-$800 million over a five-year period. Continental Resources is also committed to returning capital to shareholders since it initiates its quarterly dividend payment. The company has announced its initial share buyback program worth $1 billion.Investors should know that as of Dec 31, 2018, Continental Resources’ estimated proved reserves were 1.52 billion barrels of oil equivalent. During the first quarter of 2019, the company produced 332,236 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D), higher than 287,410 BOE/D in the year-ago quarter. Of the total production, oil accounted for nearly 58.4%.