10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG), a Healthcare Health Information Services business, saw its stock trade 79.70 shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 409.9k.

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) stock traded at $79.70, up 6.97 cents or +9.58% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is $245.89M. Gross Profit is $214.06M and the EBITDA is $7.2M.

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is 409.9k compared to 277.01k over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG).

Approximately 38.06% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) stock is indicating its 9.61% to 7.89% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, TXG’s short term support levels are around $100.75, $100.75 and $100.75 on the downside. TXGs short term resistance levels are $100.75, $100.75 and $100.75 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TXG has short term rating of Neutral (-0.16), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.10) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.15) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.03).

TXG is trading 76.68% off its 52 week low at $45.11 and -26.45% off its 52 week high of $108.36. Performance wise, TXG stock has recently shown investors -2.80% a lower demand in a week, -19.73% a lower demand in a month and 24.45% a greater amount in the past quarter.

On the flip side, 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) has shown a return of 4.52% since the start of the year.

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) Key Research:

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $7.665B. TXG insiders hold roughly 0.51% of the shares.

On Oct-07-19 Cowen Initiated TXG as Outperform at $55. On Oct-07-19 JP Morgan Initiated TXG as Overweight at $55 and on Jan-07-20 Citigroup Initiated TXG as Buy at $100.

There are currently 4.40M shares in the float and 87.83M shares outstanding. There are 38.06% shares short in TXGs float.

The industry rank for 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is 87 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 34% .

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) Fundamental Figures:

TXG last 2 years revenues have increased from $245,893 to $245,893 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.15 and a profit of 50.00% next year.

The growth rate on TXG this year is -36.25 compared to an industry 9.20. TXGs next year’s growth rate is -103.92 compared to an industry 20.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 4.37 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.83.

TXG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.51 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.21.

About 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG):

10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California.