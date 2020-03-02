Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream organization, saw its stock exchange 19.17 shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 21.13M.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) stock is trading at $19.17, down -0.35 cents or -1.79% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is $13.21B. Gross Profit is $7.36B and the EBITDA is $6.27B.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is 21.13M compared to 13.26M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI).

Approximately 1.66% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) stock is 0.79, indicating its 3.68% to 1.90% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, KMIs short term resistance levels are $22.35, $22.35 and $22.35 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, KMI has short term rating of Bearish (-0.48), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.40) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.06) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.31).

KMI is trading 0.21% off its 52 week low at $19.13 and -15.10% off its 52 week high of $22.58. Performance wise, KMI stock has recently shown investors -13.41% a lower demand in a week, -9.53% a lower demand in a month and -2.69% a lower demand in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) has shown a return of -9.45% since the first of the year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Key Evaluation:

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $43.421B. KMI insiders hold roughly 13.70% of the shares.

On Dec-18-19 Piper Jaffray Initiated KMI as Neutral at $23. On Jan-06-20 Morgan Stanley Initiated KMI as Underweight at $19 and on Jan-14-20 Barclays Downgrade KMI as Overweight → Equal Weight at $23.

There are currently 1.95B shares in the float and 2.31B shares outstanding. There are 1.66% shares short in KMIs float.

The industry rank for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is 158 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 38% .

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Fundamental Research:

KMI last 2 years revenues have increased from $13,209,000 to $13,209,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.26 and a profit of 2.24% next year.

The growth rate on KMI this year is 1.05 compared to an industry 1.70. KMIs next year’s growth rate is 2.08 compared to an industry 5.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 14.88 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.48. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.27 compared to an industry of 1.42 and KMIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.33 compared to an industry of 9.55.

KMI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.96 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.24.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI):

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Kinder Morgan, Inc. is a leading midstream energy infrastructure provider in North America. The company operates pipelines that spread across 84,000 miles to transport natural gas, crude oil, condensate, refined petroleum products, CO2 and other products. Kinder Morgan also owns 157 terminals that are utilized for storing liquid commodities comprising ethanol & chemicals and petroleum products. The terminals also store and transload petroleum coke, metals and ores.The company’s business model is designed to earn stable fee-based revenues from key midstream assets that are being utilized by shippers and customers over a long period. Kinder Morgan enjoys economies of scale from key asset acquisitions and building new pipelines. The company is also strongly focused on returning capital to stockholders and maintains a strong balance sheet.Kinder Morgan primarily conducts business through four operating segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals and CO2.Natural Gas Pipelines: Through this business unit, the midstream energy player operates key interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. Kinder Morgan also operates gathering systems of oil and natural gas and is involved in the processing of natural gas.The unit contributed 59.5% to total segment EBDA (earnings before depreciation and amortization) in 2019.Products Pipelines: The company transports refined petroleum products, NGL, crude and condensate to key markets. The products that are transported are diesel, gasoline, propane, jet fuel, ethane and others. This segment contributed 16.2%.Terminals: Kinder Morgan has operatorship interests in terminals across the United States and parts of Canada. The terminals are being utilized for storing and transloading ethanol & chemicals, crude, refined petroleum products along with bulk products. The segment contributed 15.1%.CO2: The company produces and transports CO2 that are being utilized for boosting recovery and production of oil from mature fields. CO2 accounted for 9.2% of total EBDA.