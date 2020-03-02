Ford Motor Company (F), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Manufacturers organization, saw its stock exchange 6.96 common shares, an increase against to its 10-day trading volume of 100.81M.

Ford Motor Company (F) stock is trading at $6.96, down -0.01 cents or -0.14% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Ford Motor Company (F) is $155.9B. Gross Profit is $12.88B and the EBITDA is $11.15B.

Ford Motor Company (F) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ford Motor Company (F) is 100.81M compared to 56.97M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Currently, Ford Motor Company (F) has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Ford Motor Company (F).

Approximately 3.10% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Ford Motor Company (F) stock is 1.16, indicating its 4.33% to 2.39% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

F is trading 0.58% off its 52 week low at $6.92 and -34.09% off its 52 week high of $10.56. Performance wise, F stock has recently shown investors -11.79% a cutback in a week, -21.44% a cutback in a month and -22.75% a cutback in the past quarter.

More importantly, Ford Motor Company (F) has shown a return of -25.16% since the beginning of the year.

Ford Motor Company (F) Key Evaluation:

Ford Motor Company (F) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $27.596B. F insiders hold roughly 23.80% of the shares.

On Jan-09-20 The Benchmark Company Initiated F as Hold, On Jan-24-20 JP Morgan Resumed F as Neutral at $10 and on Feb-07-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade F as Outperform → Neutral at $11 → $9.

There are currently 3.91B shares in the float and 4.00B shares outstanding. There are 3.10% shares short in Fs float.

The industry rank for Ford Motor Company (F) is 163 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 36% .

Ford Motor Company (F) Fundamental Data:

F last 2 years revenues have increased from $155,900,000 to $155,900,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Ford Motor Company (F) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.22 and a profit of 16.40% next year.

The growth rate on F this year is -12.61 compared to an industry 11.00. Fs next year’s growth rate is 20.19 compared to an industry 7.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 8.38 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.67. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.83 compared to an industry of 2.85 and Fs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.14 compared to an industry of 7.52.

F fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.04 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.22.

About Ford Motor Company (F):

Dearborn, MI-based Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. Apart from vehicles, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (“Ford Credit”). It employs approximately 199,000 employees worldwide.Ford has three reportable operating segments:The Automotive segment (contributed 92.1% to company’s total revenues in 2019) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of Ford and Lincoln vehicles as well as service parts, and accessories. The segment covers five regional business units: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific (including China).The company’s wholesales primarily consisted of vehicles sold to dealerships. In 2019, it sold roughly 5,386,000 vehicles at wholesale throughout the world. Beside retail sales, Ford’s dealerships sell vehicles to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies and governments. It also sells parts and accessories to authorized parts distributors and offers extended service contracts. At the end of 2019, the company’s retail segment held 13.2% market share in North America, 7.2% in South America, 6.8% in Europe, 3.2% in Middle East & Africa and 2.2% in China.The Mobility segment (0.01%) focuses on designing, building, growing and investing in mobility services, and autonomous technology businesses for the company. The segment works as a subsidiary of Ford under the name Ford Smart Mobility LLC (“FSM”).The Financial Services segment (7.8%) deals with vehicle-related financing and leasing activities at Ford Credit.Ford expects extensive product introductions, featuring electric commercial and passenger vehicles, and investments in smart-vehicle capabilities throughout 2020. Apart from Mustang Mach-E, the company plans to launch F-150 — featuring a first-ever hybrid-electric version, a small off-road utility vehicle, the first of 30 market-specific Ford and Lincoln vehicles in China, and Electrified versions of the Lincoln Corsair and Ford Escape/Kuga.