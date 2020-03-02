Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), a Communication Services Telecom Services corporation, saw its stock exchange 54.16 common shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 23.69M.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stock is trading at $54.16, down -0.9 cents or -1.63% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is $131.87B. Gross Profit is $77.14B and the EBITDA is $48.2B.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is 23.69M compared to 13.81M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Approximately 0.85% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stock is 0.49, indicating its 2.75% to 1.79% more volatile than the overall global market.

VZ is trading -0.18% off its 52 week low at $54.26 and -12.95% off its 52 week high of $62.22. Performance wise, VZ stock has recently shown investors -6.94% a lower amount in a week, -9.02% a lower amount in a month and -9.57% a lower amount in the past quarter.

More importantly, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has shown a return of -11.79% since the 1st of this year.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Key Research:

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $223.998B. VZ insiders hold roughly 0.03% of the shares.

On Jan-22-20 Deutsche Bank Initiated VZ as Hold at $63. On Feb-03-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade VZ as Outperform → Neutral at $65 and on Mar-02-20 Cowen Upgrade VZ as Market Perform → Outperform at $61.

There are currently 4.13B shares in the float and 4.20B shares outstanding. There are 0.85% shares short in VZs float.

The industry rank for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is 96 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Fundamental Figures:

VZ last 2 years revenues have increased from $131,868,000 to $131,868,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.23 and a profit of 3.95% next year.

The growth rate on VZ this year is 2.91 compared to an industry 21.30. VZs next year’s growth rate is 3.84 compared to an industry 5.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 14.84 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.62. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.56 compared to an industry of 1.55 and VZs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.12 compared to an industry of 6.58.

VZ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.95 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.23.

About Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ):

Based in New York, Verizon Communications Inc. was formed through the merger of Bell Atlantic and GTE Corp. The company offers communication services in the form of local phone service, long distance, wireless and data services. In Jan 2006, Verizon completed its merger with MCI Corporation, a leader in long distance and data networking. With the acquisition of Alltel Wireless Corp. in early 2009, Verizon has surpassed AT&T Inc. as the largest wireless carrier in the North America, serving millions of customers nationwide.Effective second-quarter 2019, the company has reorganized its operating segments under its new operating structure dubbed Verizon 2.0. Under this operating structure, the new segments of the company are Consumer, Business and Media Group.Consumer (69.6% of total revenues in fourth-quarter 2019): This segment includes the retail wireline and wireless businesses.Business (23.2%): This segment includes the wireless and wireline operations of Wholesale, Public Sector and Other, Small and Medium Business, and Global Enterprise. Media Group (7.2%): This segment includes assets gained through the Yahoo acquisition, media verticals and the ad platform.