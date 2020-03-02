Ambev S.A. (ABEV), a Consumer Defensive Beverages—Brewers business, saw its stock trade 3.2100 shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 55M.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) stock is trading at $3.2100, down -0.04 cents or -1.23% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Gross Profit is $30.92B..

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is 55M compared to 23.02M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has a 50-day moving average of $4.0248 and a 200-day moving average of $4.3867. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Ambev S.A. (ABEV).

Approximately 0.22% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Ambev S.A. (ABEV) stock is indicating its 3.40% to 2.94% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, ABEVs short term resistance levels are $4.90, $4.90 and $4.90 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ABEV has short term rating of Bearish (-0.41), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.68) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.37).

ABEV is trading 1.26% off its 52 week low at $3.17 and -39.59% off its 52 week high of $5.31. Performance wise, ABEV stock has recently shown investors -12.53% a slope in a week, -24.82% a slope in a month and -21.99% a slope in the past quarter.

More importantly, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has shown a return of -31.12% since the first of the year.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Key Data:

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $50.879B. ABEV insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares.

On Aug-27-19 Barclays Downgrade ABEV as Overweight → Equal Weight, On Dec-03-19 Barclays Downgrade ABEV as Equal Weight → Underweight and on Feb-25-20 HSBC Securities Downgrade ABEV as Hold → Reduce.

There are currently 4.39B shares in the float and 15.73B shares outstanding. There are 0.22% shares short in ABEVs float.

The industry rank for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is 109 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 43% .

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Fundamental Data:

ABEV last 2 years revenues have increased from $50,231,300 to $52,760,704 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Ambev S.A. (ABEV) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.04 and a profit of 10.50% next year.

The growth rate on ABEV this year is 5.26 compared to an industry 5.30. ABEVs next year’s growth rate is 10.00 compared to an industry 11.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.99 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.98 compared to an industry of 2.58 and ABEVs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.24 compared to an industry of 15.43.

ABEV fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.20

About Ambev S.A. (ABEV):

Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada.