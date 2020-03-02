NIO Limited (NIO), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Manufacturers corporation, saw its stock trade 4.1300 common shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 85.66M.

NIO Limited (NIO) stock is trading at $4.1300, down -0.01 cents or -0.24% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Gross Profit is $-255.88M..

NIO Limited (NIO) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of NIO Limited (NIO) is 85.66M compared to 78.58M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing, NIO Limited (NIO) has a 50-day moving average of $4.1921 and a 200-day moving average of $2.8110. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of NIO Limited (NIO).

Approximately 22.99% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The NIO Limited (NIO) stock is indicating its 10.65% to 8.77% more volatile than the overall global market.

NIO is trading 247.06% off its 52 week low at $1.19 and -61.15% off its 52 week high of $10.63. Performance wise, NIO stock has recently shown investors 1.23% an increase in a week, -3.28% a cutback in a month and 81.14% an increase in the past quarter.

Furthermore, NIO Limited (NIO) has shown a return of 2.74% since the 1st of this year.

NIO Limited (NIO) Key Statistics:

NIO Limited (NIO) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.416B. NIO insiders hold roughly 52.52% of the shares.

On Dec-31-19 BofA/Merrill Upgrade NIO as Underperform → Neutral at $2.10 → $3.80. On Feb-25-20 Bernstein Upgrade NIO as Underperform → Mkt Perform at $4 and on Mar-02-20 Citigroup Downgrade NIO as Buy → Neutral at $4.30.

There are currently 729.17M shares in the float and 1.06B shares outstanding. There are 22.99% shares short in NIOs float.

The industry rank for NIO Limited (NIO) is 214 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 16% .

NIO Limited (NIO) Fundamental Research:

NIO last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,951,171 to $6,582,332 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects NIO Limited (NIO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.26 and a profit of 43.40% next year.

The growth rate on NIO this year is 60.77 compared to an industry -8.30. NIOs next year’s growth rate is 26.14 compared to an industry 11.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is -0.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.24.

NIO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.53 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.36.

About NIO Limited (NIO):

NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.