Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) stock is changing hands at $12.27, down -0.08 cents or -0.65% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is $4.39B. Gross Profit is $4.38B..

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is 15.92M compared to 9.88M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN).

Approximately 2.28% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) stock is 1.43, indicating its 4.01% to 2.26% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, HBANs short term resistance levels are $15.26, $15.26 and $15.26 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HBAN has short term rating of Bearish (-0.44), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.62) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.49).

HBAN is trading 1.03% off its 52 week low at $12.15 and -21.50% off its 52 week high of $15.63. Performance wise, HBAN stock has recently shown investors -11.79% a pullback in a week, -8.98% a pullback in a month and -16.93% a pullback in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has shown a return of -18.63% since the start of the year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Key Figures:

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $12.505B. HBAN insiders hold roughly 0.95% of the shares.

On Jan-06-20 Deutsche Bank Downgrade HBAN as Buy → Hold, On Jan-31-20 BMO Capital Markets Upgrade HBAN as Underperform → Market Perform at $15 and on Feb-26-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade HBAN as Neutral → Buy at $15 → $16.

There are currently 1.01B shares in the float and 1.03B shares outstanding. There are 2.28% shares short in HBANs float.

The industry rank for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is 61 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 24% .

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Key Fundamentals:

HBAN last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,667,000 to $4,667,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.30 and a profit of 5.83% next year.

The growth rate on HBAN this year is 1.57 compared to an industry -1.70. HBANs next year’s growth rate is 4.65 compared to an industry 4.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 10.30 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.15. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.18 compared to an industry of 1.28 and HBANs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.05 compared to an industry of 11.27.

HBAN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.29 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.30.

About Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN):

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a multi-state diversified regional bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its banking subsidiary Huntington National Bank, the company provides full-service commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, equipment leasing, investment management, trust and brokerage services, and other financial products and services. It operates through four major segments:Consumer and Business Banking, including Home Lending, provides a wide array of financial products and services to consumer and small business customers. Business Banking serves companies with revenues up to $20 million. Under Home Lending, it originates and services consumer loans and mortgages for customers mainly located in primary banking markets.Commercial Banking provides a variety of products and services to the middle market, large corporate client base, real estate and government public sector customers. The segment is divided into six business units: Middle Market, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets/Institutional Corporate Banking, Commercial Real Estate and Treasury Management.Vehicle Finance provides lending and other banking products and services to customers for the purchase of vehicles and also to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory.Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG) core business is The Huntington Private Bank, which consists of Private Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Retirement plan services.Additionally, the Treasury/Other Group includes revenues and expenses related to assets, liabilities, and equity not directly allocated to any segment. Assets include investment securities and bank-owned life insurance.In August 2016, Huntington acquired FirstMerit Corporation. In 2018, the company acquired Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., a Chicago-based public finance investment bank and broker-dealer.