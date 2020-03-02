VEREIT, Inc. (VER), a Real Estate REIT—Diversified corporation, saw its stock trade 8.66 shares, an increase against to its 10-day trading volume of 17.84M.

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) stock is quoted at $8.66, down -0.25 cents or -2.81% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for VEREIT, Inc. (VER) is $1.24B. Gross Profit is $1.11B and the EBITDA is $1.05B.

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of VEREIT, Inc. (VER) is 17.84M compared to 10.19M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, VEREIT, Inc. (VER) has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of VEREIT, Inc. (VER).

Approximately 3.47% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of VEREIT, Inc. (VER) stock is 0.58, indicating its 4.97% to 2.44% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, VERs short term resistance levels are $10.08, $10.08 and $10.08 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VER has short term rating of Neutral (-0.06), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.15) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.05).

VER is trading 11.24% off its 52 week low at $7.78 and -14.93% off its 52 week high of $10.18. Performance wise, VER stock has recently shown investors -14.43% a pullback in a week, -10.91% a pullback in a month and -10.72% a pullback in the past quarter.

More importantly, VEREIT, Inc. (VER) has shown a return of -6.28% since the first of the year.

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) Key Statistics:

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $9.33B. VER insiders hold roughly 1.24% of the shares.

On Sep-30-19 Evercore ISI Upgrade VER as In-line → Outperform, On Oct-25-19 BMO Capital Markets Initiated VER as Outperform at $11 and on Feb-11-20 CapitalOne Downgrade VER as Overweight → Equal Weight at $10.

There are currently 1.07B shares in the float and 1.11B shares outstanding. There are 3.47% shares short in VERs float.

The industry rank for VEREIT, Inc. (VER) is 154 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 39% .

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) Fundamental Research:

VER last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,237,234 to $1,237,234 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects VEREIT, Inc. (VER) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.05 and a profit of 43.75% next year.

The growth rate on VER this year is -4.35 compared to an industry -0.20. VERs next year’s growth rate is 3.03 compared to an industry 5.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.38 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.01. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.36 compared to an industry of 1.74 and VERs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 47.45 compared to an industry of 15.13.

VER fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.66 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.16.

About VEREIT, Inc. (VER):

VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States.